Patriots’ Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump

"The decision has been made not to move forward with the award."

Bill Belichick will not accept Medal of Freedom.
Citing the "tragic events of last week" Bill Belichick said will not accept the Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump. –Al Drago/The New York Times
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
January 11, 2021

Related Links

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will not accept the Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump, per a statement from Belichick on Monday evening.

Belichick did not mention Trump by name in the statement.

“Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients,” Belichick wrote. “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team. One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions. Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”

Advertisement

In 2016, Belichick was supportive of Trump after he won the presidential election. He sent Trump a note congratulating the then-President-elect shortly after Trump’s victory.

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign,” Belichick wrote, according to Trump — who read the letter onstage at a rally. “You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media, and have come out beautifully … You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully, tomorrow’s election results will give the opportunity to make America great again. Best wishes for great results tomorrow.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest honor a sitting president can offer a citizen. Multiple Massachusetts lawmakers expressed hope Belichick would turn down the award.

“He should just say no,” Senator Ed Markey told Boston Public Radio. “That could be the day that Donald Trump is being impeached in the United States House of Representatives for inciting an insurgency against the United States.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Maura Healey wrote on Twitter that she hoped Belichick considered the “many athletes who are standing up for what’s right.”

Advertisement

Trump’s final day in office will be Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Red Sox have reportedly explored trading Andrew Benintendi.
RED SOX
Red Sox have reportedly explored trading outfielder Andrew Benintendi January 11, 2021 | 6:57 PM
The Boston Globe
Bill Belichick
Ed Markey, Maura Healey hope Bill Belichick rejects Medal of Freedom Award January 11, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Jayson Tatum averaged 35 points per game last week.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week January 11, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Boston Bruins 2021 season
Bruins
5 Bruins storylines to know ahead the 2021 season January 11, 2021 | 4:28 PM
DJ LeMahieu's next home could be in Boston.
Red Sox
Yankees' star DJ LeMahieu could 're-engage' with Red Sox, per report January 11, 2021 | 2:36 PM
President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Bill Belichick
Let us know: Should Belichick accept the award? January 11, 2021 | 1:47 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
Tuesday's Celtics-Bulls game postponed as Boston grapples with positive COVID-19 tests January 11, 2021 | 1:32 PM
Mac Jones could go from playing the National Championship Game for Alabama to starting at quarterback for the Patriots.
Patriots
Potential Patriots draft targets playing in Monday's National Championship Game January 11, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Mike Milbury
Media
Mike Milbury is officially out at NBC January 11, 2021 | 1:09 PM
Belichick Trump medal of freedom offer
Patriots
'To accept it is disgraceful': Mass. rep calls on Bill Belichick to decline Trump's Medal of Freedom offer January 11, 2021 | 10:16 AM
Bradley Beal is available to play after being exposed to COVID via Jayson Tatum.
NBA
Bradley Beal available to play despite COVID exposure to Jayson Tatum January 11, 2021 | 12:39 AM
Manny Ramirez Australia Sydney
Sports News
Sydney Blue Sox release Manny Ramirez amid disjointed season January 11, 2021 | 12:19 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
NFL
Browns advance, Drew Brees to meet Tom Brady in NFL playoffs January 11, 2021 | 12:16 AM
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Trump's NJ golf course stripped of 2022 PGA Championship January 10, 2021 | 11:36 PM
The NBA has no intention of shutting down.
EXPLAINER
Here's why the NBA says it doesn't plan to shut down during a COVID-19 outbreak January 10, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Bill Belichick will reportedly receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom before Donald Trump leaves office.
Bill Belichick
Donald Trump reportedly plans to award Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom January 10, 2021 | 7:54 PM
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half.
NFL
Lamar winless no more, leads Ravens to 20-13 win over Titans January 10, 2021 | 6:46 PM
The Celtics' game against the Miami Heat on Sunday is postponed.
CELTICS
Celtics game against Heat is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols January 10, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Daniel Kucin Jr.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady praises Mike Evans, offensive line in first playoff win away from the Patriots January 10, 2021 | 1:08 AM
Taylor Heinicke will start against a former teammate of his on Saturday.
NFL
Washington QB Taylor Heinicke recalls funny story of meeting Tom Brady January 9, 2021 | 8:15 PM
Antonio Brown and Tom Brady helped the Bucs knock off Washington.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hold off Washington, 31-23, to advance January 9, 2021 | 7:06 PM
Brad Stevens let Jaylen Brown return to Wednesday's game to get his career high.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, two other Celtics questionable for game against the Heat due to health and safety protocols January 9, 2021 | 7:03 PM
NFL
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for first playoff win since 1995 January 9, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Elise Amendola
CELTICS
What we know about Jayson Tatum's positive COVID-19 diagnosis January 9, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
PATRIOTS
Ranking the Patriots' offseason needs January 9, 2021 | 5:34 PM
Jeff Bottari
Tom Brady
Drew Bledsoe on Tom Brady: 'There’s no question there’s motivation there for him to win one without Belichick' January 8, 2021 | 4:11 PM
The Maine Red Claws mascot performs a trick during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Maine Red Claws will not participate in 2020-21 G League season January 8, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Gunner Olszewski celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Three Patriots special teamers selected for AP's All-Pro teams January 8, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Mookie Betts celebrated a World Series title with his now fiancée in October.
MLB
Mookie Betts gets engaged to girlfriend of 15 years, Brianna Hammonds January 8, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda passed away Thursday evening.
MLB
Tommy Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93 January 8, 2021 | 12:29 PM