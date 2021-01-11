Do you think Belichick should accept the Medal of Freedom from President Trump?

Given recent events and the president now facing a possible second impeachment, we want to know what you think.

President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump points to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. –AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
January 11, 2021 | 1:47 PM

Despite finishing the season without a division title or even making it to the playoffs, Bill Belichick may be walking into 2021 with a different kind of accolade. President Trump is planning to award Belichick, his longtime friend, the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, according to a report from Politico

The announcement comes less than two weeks before Trump will leave office on Jan. 20 and days after a mob attack on the Capitol that left five dead. Some are calling on the Patriots coach to decline, while others called the move from Trump a ‘cheap stunt.’ Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Ed Markey, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey weighed in with the same sentiment: Just don’t do it. Then on Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting last week’s attack. Given recent events and the president now facing a possible second impeachment, we want to know: Do you think Belichick should accept the Medal of Freedom from President Trump? Let us know your reactions in the survey below or email us at [email protected] and we’ll round up your responses in an upcoming article. 

