Despite finishing the season without a division title or even making it to the playoffs, Bill Belichick may be walking into 2021 with a different kind of accolade. President Trump is planning to award Belichick, his longtime friend, the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, according to a report from Politico.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before Trump will leave office on Jan. 20 and days after a mob attack on the Capitol that left five dead. Some are calling on the Patriots coach to decline, while others called the move from Trump a ‘cheap stunt.’ Rep. Jim McGovern, Sen. Ed Markey, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey weighed in with the same sentiment: Just don’t do it. Then on Monday, House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting last week’s attack. Given recent events and the president now facing a possible second impeachment, we want to know: Do you think Belichick should accept the Medal of Freedom from President Trump? Let us know your reactions in the survey below or email us at [email protected] and we’ll round up your responses in an upcoming article.