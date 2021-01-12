Bruce Arians: Tampa Bay Buccaneers players listen to Tom Brady more than him

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has a high opinion of Tom Brady as a quarterback.

Calling in to the Dan Patrick show on Tuesday, Arians was asked what has stood out to him most about his star offseason acquisition with a playoff game behind them.

“The way he handles younger players,” Arians said. “He’s another coach. He really is. I mean, the athletic stuff is shocking for a guy 43, but the way he handles young guys and old guys, he’s coaching non-stop.

“It always pisses me off. I’ll say something to a player, and they’ll look at me, and he says it, and they go, ‘Okay Tom, I’ll do it.'”

Despite his passing reference to Brady coaching, however, Arians is less convinced that Coach Tom Brady would ever happen, or even if it would be a good idea. Arians told Patrick that Brady’s mentality might be a difficult fit for the profession.

“I think he is probably, like Peyton [Manning], if they were [coaches], you wouldn’t want to work for them because they’re perfectionists,” Arians said. “They wouldn’t accept anything but perfection. Every now and then, you’ve got to give a little.”

Arians added that Manning and Brady are similar players.

“I used to call Peyton a piranha because if I had a 20-minute meeting, I’d have to have an hour and a half worth of [expletive] just to keep him occupied,” Arians said. “And the poor other quarterbacks, they couldn’t take notes fast enough. But Tom’s the exact same way. Their attention to detail is unbelievable.”

Patriots fans might also be happy to learn that Rob Gronkowski is exactly who he seems.

“That’s Gronk,” Arians said. “The way he walks on the field, there’s a swagger there, but it’s a lot of fun. He enjoys what he’s doing, that’s for sure. …

“Between [Brady] and Gronk, it’s hilarious sometimes. But on the field, two of the most serious dudes I’ve ever coached.”

Brady and the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 6:40 p.m.