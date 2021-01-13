Morning sports update: Jerod Mayo reportedly set to interview for Eagles’ head coaching vacancy

The Celtics remain in uncertain territory in the short term with the announcement on Tuesday that today’s game against the Magic has been postponed. It’s the third game since Sunday to be postponed due to Boston not being able to field enough players amid positive tests for COVID-19 and contact tracing.

Exactly when the Celtics will be back to full strength remains to be seen, as the current timeline on players’ return projects into next week.

Jerod Mayo’s candidacy as a head coach: As a player, then-linebacker Jerod Mayo commanded the respect of his New England teammates through his actions (being selected to Pro Bowls and as a First Team All-Pro in 2010) and leadership from 2008-2015.

Now an assistant coach, Mayo has quickly risen within the Patriots staff to attain a more prominent role with the defense. He’s been praised by veteran players, and is now a reported head coaching candidate.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mayo is “expected” to get his first interview for a head coaching vacancy with the Eagles, who recently fired Doug Pederson.

#Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is expected to interview for the vacant #Eagles head coaching job this week, source said. The first HC interview for Mayo, who plays a key role in NE’s defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2021

Mayo, who Rapoport called “one of the smartest players, really, I’ve ever seen,” was New England’s inside linebackers coach in the 2020 season.

From @GMFB: The #Jets are still meeting with #49ers DC Robert Saleh this morning, as he’s a favorite in their coaching search, while the #Eagles will interview #Patriots ILBs coach Jerod Mayo for their HC opening. They used to call him Jerod Belichick in NE. pic.twitter.com/lf71HMmmuB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2021

Trivia: In 2007, the Celtics traded newly-selected draft pick Jeff Green, Delonte West, and a 2008 second-round pick along with what player in exchange for Ray Allen and Glen Davis?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was selected sixth overall by the Timberwolves in the 1999 draft.

More from Boston.com:

Willie O’Ree, the first Black player in NHL history, will have his number retired by the Bruins:

🎥 Willie O'Ree reacts to the news that his No. 22 will be the 12th #NHLBruins number raised to the rafters: "I was at a loss for words…I'm overwhelmed and thrilled." pic.twitter.com/FV4Zp4v6M2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2021

Mikaela Shiffrin recorded her first slalom win in over a year on Tuesday in Austria:

On this day: In 1978, the Celtics defeated the Nets 114-111 in overtime. Center Dave Cowens led the way, scoring 36 points and totaling 15 rebounds.

Here’s a view of the Boston Globe sports section from the next day, including a bonus UPI story about Bill Fitch offering the Lakers 70 draft picks in exchange for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:

Daily highlight: Marcus Rashford, on top of speaking with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about improving the quality of the free school meals he helped institute for children, also assisted Paul Pogba goal in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday. The victory sent United to the top of the Premier League.

Trivia answer: Wally Szczerbiak