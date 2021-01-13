What’s behind Julian Edelman’s ‘Boston I love you’ tweet?

Julian Edelman’s future with the Patriots is uncertain after he missed the last 10 games of the 2020 season due to a knee injury.

The Patriots could bring back Edelman, who is under contract for one more season, for 2021. They could trade or release him, parting with one of the more significant figures in franchise history. Or the 34-year-old wide receiver could decide to hang it up a year early and retire.

There has been no official news on any front. But Edelman at least reminded fans of his uncertain future in New England on Tuesday when he sent out a tweet that wrote “Boston I love you. You’ve weighed on my and my family’s mind for a long time!”

Boston I love you. You’ve weighed on my and my family’s mind for a long time! 🙌🙏🏻❤️ #gottabelieve #💍💍💍🐿 https://t.co/O8d2bYj6bd — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 13, 2021

Edelman’s tweet came in response to a story about the business of his social media pages and the investments he’s made in them recently.

Edelman, who turns 35 in May, had some of his worst games in 2020 since his breakout season in 2013. In his final game of the season, Edelman had just one catch in the Patriots’ blowout loss to the 49ers, marking the first time since 2016 he had just one catch in a game.

Edelman, who has played all 12 seasons of his career in New England, enters the final season of his contract in 2021. The Patriots would save $4 million if they decide to cut him.