Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi endorses Jimmy Garoppolo as a possible Patriots offseason target

"I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."

Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots Rumors
Jimmy Garoppolo playing for the 49ers in Nov. 2020. –Scott Eklund/Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 14, 2021 | 10:57 AM

Tonight, the Bruins get underway in the 2021 season. Boston faces the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, the sports world is still reacting to the news of a blockbuster trade in the NBA which sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The deal clearly has implications for the Celtics as an Eastern Conference title contender.

Tedy Bruschi on the Patriots’ future at quarterback: After a disappointing 2020 season in which the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and recorded a sub-.500 record (7-9) for the first time since 2000, Bill Belichick might make some offseason changes at the quarterback position.

Advertisement

With Tom Brady gone, Belichick might turn to another former Patriot.

According to former New England linebacker (and current ESPN analyst) Tedy Bruschi, who spoke about the issue during a Wednesday interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” the best candidate for the Patriots’ starting quarterback role might be Jimmy Garropolo.

For Bruschi, the shadow of Brady still looms large, creating circumstances that might be too difficult for someone who doesn’t understand what it’s like to win in New England.

“Any other quarterback, why do you want to follow Tom Brady?” asked Bruschi. “You’re always going to be compared to the successes and the past, and that is going to make it a tough job. That’s going to make it a job to where guys will come in, ‘I can’t live up to that.’ I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be.

“You better have some guts to come in here,” added Bruschi. “I’ll tell you that right now because from Day 1 it is going to be like, ‘OK, we’re ready for a Super Bowl championship.’ And [that quarterback] will have to deliver because that’s what [fans] are used to here. I think Garoppolo knows that. I think Garoppolo could even say, ‘You know what, I can do it. I know how it’s done.’ To me, maybe that is the best option because of the amount of pressure the new guy is going to have. It’s going to be a hard, hard task.”

Advertisement

Of course, the 29-year-old Garoppolo is currently still under contract with the 49ers for two more seasons. Yet the former Patriot’s future in San Francisco continues to have a degree of uncertainty to it, and rumors persist about the 49ers lining up possible replacements.

Trivia: The last time Tom Brady beat the Saints, he was still a Patriot in 2017. Who was New England’s leading wide receiver (in terms of reception yards) that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a multi-sport athlete in college, playing for two schools (including Monmouth).

More from Boston.com:

Tuukka Rask looks ready to get his season underway:

Debating Bill Belichick vs. Nick Saban:

On this day: In 2019, Stefon Diggs — now a Bills receiver — caught the dramatic winning touchdown for the Vikings in a playoff win over the Saints with no time remaining.

Here’s one more angle:

Daily highlight: AZ Alkmaar’s Teun Koopmeiners scored with an incredible back-heel finish on Wednesday in a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Trivia answer: Chris Hogan

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Jimmy Garoppolo

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jessie Diggins
Sports News
Periodic Southie resident Jessie Diggins has climbed to the pinnacle of cross-country skiing January 14, 2021 | 9:36 AM
The Boston Bruins open their season against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
BRUINS
Will Brad Marchand play? 6 things to watch as the Bruins take on the Devils January 13, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving remains out of the Nets' lineup.
KYRIE IRVING
Stephen A. Smith calls on Kyrie Irving to retire. Here's what led up to this moment. January 13, 2021 | 8:02 PM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Sports Q
Who won the James Harden trade? January 13, 2021 | 7:03 PM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees is a playoff matchup unlike any other January 13, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Despite 2020 struggles, the Red Sox shouldn't move on from Andrew Benintendi January 13, 2021 | 6:42 PM
James Harden is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA TRADE
James Harden is headed to Brooklyn. What does this mean for the Celtics? January 13, 2021 | 6:05 PM
MLB
MLB suspends political donations after DC riot January 13, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston.
NBA
AP source: James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets January 13, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly poised to make 'a series of moves' before spring training January 13, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Former Red Sox start outfielder Dwight Evans has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
The Athletic ranks Dwight Evans as one of the top 10 players not in the Baseball Hall of Fame January 13, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Andre Johnson Texans Jack Easterby
NFL
Andre Johnson tweeted support for Deshaun Watson, slammed Jack Easterby's role with Texans January 13, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
JULIAN EDELMAN
What's behind Julian Edelman's 'Boston I love you' tweet? January 13, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots assistant reportedly set to interview for Eagles' head coaching vacancy January 13, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Chris McGrath
Media
YouTube TV is sticking with decision to drop NESN from its channel lineup January 13, 2021 | 9:38 AM
NFL
Inside the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees January 13, 2021 | 3:11 AM
NBA
James Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed January 13, 2021 | 12:08 AM
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady would not make a good coach, according to his coach.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians says 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would not make a good coach January 12, 2021 | 11:30 PM
The Celtics have postponed three games due to COVID-19 protocols so far.
CELTICS
Here's the Celtics' timeline for Jayson Tatum, others to return from COVID-19 protocols January 12, 2021 | 10:24 PM
NBA
NBA, union stiffen virus protocols; more games postponed January 12, 2021 | 9:59 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL DRAFT
NFL mock draft: Experts project Trey Lance, Jaylen Waddle, others to Patriots January 12, 2021 | 7:13 PM
Brad Marchand makes it known he scored during a passing drill.
BRUINS
Here's the latest version of the 2021 Bruins schedule January 12, 2021 | 5:44 PM
DeMaurice Smith believes Bill Belichick made the right call.
BILL BELICHICK
NFLPA executive director lauds Bill Belichick's decision to decline Trump's invitation January 12, 2021 | 3:48 PM
Andrew Benintendi works out during the first day of Summer Camp.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? January 12, 2021 | 3:28 PM
National
Olympic gold medalist was part of crowd that invaded Capitol January 12, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Brad Stevens looks on as the Celtics play.
CELTICS
Celtics-Magic game originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed January 12, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks.
KYRIE IRVING
NBA reportedly looking into videos of a mask-less Kyrie Irving January 12, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Tom Brady helped the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team, 31-23, on Saturday.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady provided some colorful commentary while he was mic'd up January 12, 2021 | 12:40 PM
Barry Chin
Bruins
Bruins to retire No. 22 jersey of Willie O'Ree, first Black player in NHL January 12, 2021 | 11:27 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces one of the most important off-seasons of his Patriots tenure.
Patriots
Boston.com readers: ‘Coach made the right decision’ January 12, 2021 | 11:22 AM