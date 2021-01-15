Tom Brady boosts Bucs’ local ratings by 28 percent, while 7-9 Patriots drop 26 percent in market

Rey Del Rio
Tom Brady.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
January 15, 2021 | 10:38 AM

Pick the category — wins, touchdown passes, last laughs, and even television ratings — and Tom Brady came out on top over his former team this season.

Brady, who as you may have heard threw 40 touchdown passes while leading the Buccaneers to 11 wins and at least a berth in the NFC divisional round playoffs, brought a significant surge of interest to Tampa-area football fans this season.

Buccaneers local television ratings were up 28 percent over 2019, when considerably less-accomplished quarterback Jameis Winston threw 33 touchdown passes (and 30 interceptions, 18 more than Brady this season) for a seven-win team.

Meanwhile, Brady’s departure from the Patriots didn’t just affect the team — which endured its first losing season since 2000 — on the field. Local viewership of Patriots broadcasts dropped 26 percent this season, with a final rating of 26.3. The Patriots averaged a 35.5 rating in 2019, and 35.0 in 2018.

Advertisement

Interest in Brady has remained strong among Boston viewers. Last Saturday’s Tampa Bay-Washington playoff game, which aired in prime-time on Ch. 7, earned a 19.6 rating in this market, making it the highest-rated playoff game in Boston of the six played last weekend.

It’s not an exact comparison, but it’s notable that the Tampa Bay-Washington rating was higher here than that of the Patriots’ regular-season finale against the Bills the previous Sunday (18.3). The Buffalo audience was much more engaged in that game — it got a massive 44.9 in that market.

An assortment of other NFL ratings notes and thoughts …

· Overall, NFL ratings were down 7 percent this season from 2019. Viewership dropped for virtually every genre in television except one: cable news. Per Sports Business Journal, cable news programming that aired during NFL windows saw a 52 percent climb in ratings from 2019.

· NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was the most-watched television program in prime time for the 10th straight year, averaging 16.8 million viewers. Again: That’s television program, not just NFL broadcast.

· The Patriots played twice on “SNF” this season, in Week 2 against the Seahawks (29.2 rating/52 share in Boston) and Week 10 against the Ravens (27.9 rating/49 share). Not surprisingly given the aforementioned trends, but all three of the Patriots’ “SNF” games last season — against the Steelers (35.1/58), Ravens (35.5/59), and Texans (34.0/56) — earned higher ratings than the pair of games this season.

Advertisement

· The highest-rated Patriots game this season was the first. Their 21-11 win over the Dolphins on Sept. 13, which aired in the 1 p.m. window on Ch. 4, got a 30.8 rating and 65 share.

· Consider this the periodic reminder that the record for the highest-rated Patriots broadcast will never be surpassed. If you think for a moment, you’ll remember what it was: The finale in 2007 against the Giants, which aired on Channels 4, 5, and 7 as well as the NFL Network as the Patriots completed their quest for a 16-0 regular season. That game got a 50.1 rating and a 75 share.

Romo will be there

Tony Romo will be in the broadcast booth at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday for the Chiefs-Browns divisional round matchup. The analyst on CBS’s No. 1 team called last Sunday’s Saints-Bears wild-card game remotely from his home in Dallas because of COVID-19 protocols. Romo and play-by-play voice Jim Nantz are usually a seamless pairing, but they had some issues talking over each other last week while they were in different locales … ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentaries don’t seem to generate as much advanced buzz as they used to, but here’s one to anticipate: On Feb. 4, the film “Al Davis vs. The NFL” will premiere on the network (9 p.m.), detailing the legendary Raiders owner’s long-running feud with the league’s power that be. The film is directed by NFL Films’ Ken Rodgers, whose credits include the superb “The Two Bills” doc on Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells … According to various reports this week, Patriots defensive coach Jerod Mayo will interview for the Eagles’ head coaching job. If he gets it, does he count as the first member of the “Quick Slants” coaching tree? Before joining Belichick’s staff as inside linebackers coach in March 2019, Mayo was an excellent contributor to the Tom E. Curran-hosted Patriots program on NBC Sports Boston … The NFL earned deserved praise for its innovative, kids-oriented production of the Nickelodeon broadcast of the Bears-Saints playoff game, with Nate Burleson — as versatile a talent as there is in NFL media right now — standing out in particular. But there’s one way the broadcast could have been better: You’re telling me they couldn’t have found some way to slime Roger Goodell?

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Media Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics Harden Trade Package Report
Celtics
Here's what the Rockets reportedly wanted from the Celtics for James Harden January 15, 2021 | 10:23 AM
Belichick coaching with sons
Patriots
Why rebuilding the Patriots will take longer than you think January 15, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' season-opening win over the Devils January 15, 2021 | 7:18 AM
NFL
Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach January 15, 2021 | 1:32 AM
Kevan Miller made his return to the ice on Thursday.
BRUINS
Kevan Miller calls 'uncle' to stop Brad Marchand praising his return January 15, 2021 | 12:59 AM
BRADY VS. BREES
Tom Brady: Drew Brees is 'a lot younger than me' January 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM
The Bruins claimed their season opener against the Devils in a shoot out.
BRUINS WIN
Watch Brad Marchand win season opener vs. Devils with shootout goal January 14, 2021 | 10:17 PM
The Celtics are nearing a return to action.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are close to returning after COVID protocols January 14, 2021 | 7:50 PM
Kemba Walker is making significant progress, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker feels great 'in a different way' than he did before the bubble January 14, 2021 | 5:55 PM
Theo Epstein.
MLB
Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes January 14, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Travis Roy Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins will wear an emblem honoring Travis Roy during the 2021 season January 14, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Danny Ainge James Harden.
Celtics
Danny Ainge discussed why the Celtics didn't pursue a trade for James Harden January 14, 2021 | 1:20 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots Rumors
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi has a quarterback in mind for the Patriots in 2021 January 14, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Jessie Diggins
Sports News
Periodic Southie resident Jessie Diggins has climbed to the pinnacle of cross-country skiing January 14, 2021 | 9:36 AM
The Boston Bruins open their season against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
BRUINS
Will Brad Marchand play? 6 things to watch as the Bruins take on the Devils January 13, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving remains out of the Nets' lineup.
KYRIE IRVING
Stephen A. Smith calls on Kyrie Irving to retire. Here's what led up to this moment. January 13, 2021 | 8:02 PM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Sports Q
Who won the James Harden trade? January 13, 2021 | 7:03 PM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees is a playoff matchup unlike any other January 13, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Despite 2020 struggles, the Red Sox shouldn't move on from Andrew Benintendi January 13, 2021 | 6:42 PM
James Harden is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA TRADE
James Harden is headed to Brooklyn. What does this mean for the Celtics? January 13, 2021 | 6:05 PM
MLB
MLB suspends political donations after DC riot January 13, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston.
NBA
AP source: James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets January 13, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly poised to make 'a series of moves' before spring training January 13, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Former Red Sox start outfielder Dwight Evans has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
The Athletic ranks Dwight Evans as one of the top 10 players not in the Baseball Hall of Fame January 13, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Andre Johnson Texans Jack Easterby
NFL
Andre Johnson tweeted support for Deshaun Watson, slammed Jack Easterby's role with Texans January 13, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
JULIAN EDELMAN
What's behind Julian Edelman's 'Boston I love you' tweet? January 13, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots assistant reportedly set to interview for Eagles' head coaching vacancy January 13, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Chris McGrath
Media
YouTube TV is sticking with decision to drop NESN from its channel lineup January 13, 2021 | 9:38 AM
NFL
Inside the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees January 13, 2021 | 3:11 AM
NBA
James Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed January 13, 2021 | 12:08 AM