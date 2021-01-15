Why rebuilding the Patriots will take longer than you think

Three to four years? That's how long it may take for Bill Belichick to make the Patriots relevant.

Belichick coaching with sons
Stephen and Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Texans game in 2020. –Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Aidan Curran
January 15, 2021 | 9:52 AM

Related Links

COMMENTARY

It’s been a while since Patriots fans experienced a January without postseason football. This is relatively uncharted territory, and with the shape the Patriots’ roster is in right now, fans better get comfortable with missing out on the postseason for the next couple of years, at least.

The roster rebuild that is about to get underway in New England will not be a quick one. The sooner Patriots fans come to terms with that, the easier these next three to four years will be.

People make a big deal of the oodles of cap space that New England has this offseason, thinking that Bill Belichick will be able to go out and sign two top-flight pass-catchers on the open market — say Allen Robinson and Hunter Henry — maybe also sign a defender such as Lavonte David, and patch up the issues on the rest of the roster in one fell swoop.

Advertisement

But it’s not going to be that easy; it’s going to be a much more incremental process than many seem to think.

Signing the team’s own free agents will be a challenge.

Yes, New England has a lot of cap space, but have you seen how many free agents they have this offseason? Players such as David Andrews, Joe Thuney, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise, and other core members of this roster are set to test the free agent waters, and New England won’t be able to keep all of them, even with all of its cap space. And even worse, the team does not have many obvious answers to step in for any of the above names if they leave.

And next year involves other big names that are set to be free agents, players such as Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, Isaiah Wynn, and Sony Michel. That is a lot of production that this team could be set to lose in the next year or two.

Not only does New England’s roster have a talent deficit, it lacks depth as well. Having over $60 million in cap space isn’t going to be nearly enough to solve both those issues.

An aging roster presents depth issues.

Those that are still under contract with the team aren’t all that young. New England’s shortcomings in the draft in the last few years have led to them relying heavily on veteran players to help cover up for failed draft picks.

Advertisement

Coming into the 2020 season, New England was 27th in the league in terms of average age on the roster, at 26.4 years old. The year before that, they were dead last in the NFL in average age, at 27.0 years old.

Having a team that is filled with veteran players can be an advantage when you are looking to make a postseason push. But veteran players usually make more money, which leads to teams spending more money at the front-end of their roster, and having less money to address the back-end of their roster to build up better depth, something that Belichick has been so good at for so many years.

Belichick made reference to this trade-off in an interview with WEEI in November.

“Look, we paid Cam Newton $1 million. I mean it’s obvious we didn’t have any money. It’s nobody’s fault,” he said, via WEEI.com. “That’s what we did the last five years. We sold out and won three Super Bowls, played in a fourth and played in a AFC Championship Game. This year we had less to work with. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.”

Belichick and the team have had to rely on veterans because the roster lacks a foundational base of young talent to help bring them into the next era of Patriots football, which is another reason why this rebuild is going to be of a longer variety.

There are major holes on offense.

On offense, New England is desperately in need of a young star (or three) to emerge. N’Keal Harry did not impress in his second season, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene both underwhelmed as rookies, and while Isaiah Wynn and Damien Harris both appear to have star potential, they need to prove that they can stay healthy first before this team can fully commit to them as part of their long-term plans.

Advertisement

Harris has now had three stints on injured reserve in his first two seasons, and Wynn has missed 33 of 52 total games in his career, which is a major red flag.

The defense is better, but still has problems.

Defensively, the team has some talent, with players such as J.C. Jackson and Kyle Dugger showing promise in the secondary, but the real issues are in the front-seven.

Chase Winovich has shown real promise as a pass rusher, two years in, but has yet to become a full-time player for this defense because of his continued struggles with defending against the run.

Ja’Whaun Bentley is only 24 years old, and was second on the team in tackles this year despite missing three games, but lacks the versatility and mobility to be a true, three-down linebacker in the NFL.

In other words, it won’t be a quick fix.

This lack of building blocks on both offense and defense is what is at the heart of the roster issues for New England, and finding young talent to replenish the roster is not something that can be accomplished in one season.

Realistically speaking, rebuilding teams are never fully out of a rebuild until they find a franchise quarterback, and until New England can find a long-term answer at the position, it won’t matter how much young talent is in place at other positions.

There are going to be a lot of different balls that need to be juggled at the same time in Foxborough this offseason. The Patriots will be active in free agency and the draft, and it will be interesting to see how aggressive Belichick is after the tough year his team just went through. But it’s important to set expectations, and the state of New England’s roster suggests that Patriots fans better strap in and prepare for a few bumpy years ahead as this roster undergoes a full reset.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' season-opening win over the Devils January 15, 2021 | 7:18 AM
NFL
Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach January 15, 2021 | 1:32 AM
Kevan Miller made his return to the ice on Thursday.
BRUINS
Kevan Miller calls 'uncle' to stop Brad Marchand praising his return January 15, 2021 | 12:59 AM
BRADY VS. BREES
Tom Brady: Drew Brees is 'a lot younger than me' January 14, 2021 | 11:28 PM
The Bruins claimed their season opener against the Devils in a shoot out.
BRUINS WIN
Watch Brad Marchand win season opener vs. Devils with shootout goal January 14, 2021 | 10:17 PM
The Celtics are nearing a return to action.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are close to returning after COVID protocols January 14, 2021 | 7:50 PM
Kemba Walker is making significant progress, per Brad Stevens.
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker feels great 'in a different way' than he did before the bubble January 14, 2021 | 5:55 PM
Theo Epstein.
MLB
Epstein hired as MLB consultant to evaluate rules changes January 14, 2021 | 4:26 PM
Travis Roy Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins will wear an emblem honoring Travis Roy during the 2021 season January 14, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Danny Ainge James Harden.
Celtics
Danny Ainge discussed why the Celtics didn't pursue a trade for James Harden January 14, 2021 | 1:20 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots Rumors
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi has a quarterback in mind for the Patriots in 2021 January 14, 2021 | 10:57 AM
Jessie Diggins
Sports News
Periodic Southie resident Jessie Diggins has climbed to the pinnacle of cross-country skiing January 14, 2021 | 9:36 AM
The Boston Bruins open their season against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
BRUINS
Will Brad Marchand play? 6 things to watch as the Bruins take on the Devils January 13, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving remains out of the Nets' lineup.
KYRIE IRVING
Stephen A. Smith calls on Kyrie Irving to retire. Here's what led up to this moment. January 13, 2021 | 8:02 PM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Sports Q
Who won the James Harden trade? January 13, 2021 | 7:03 PM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees is a playoff matchup unlike any other January 13, 2021 | 6:48 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Despite 2020 struggles, the Red Sox shouldn't move on from Andrew Benintendi January 13, 2021 | 6:42 PM
James Harden is headed to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA TRADE
James Harden is headed to Brooklyn. What does this mean for the Celtics? January 13, 2021 | 6:05 PM
MLB
MLB suspends political donations after DC riot January 13, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Houston Rockets' James Harden leaves the court following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston.
NBA
AP source: James Harden traded to Brooklyn Nets January 13, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly poised to make 'a series of moves' before spring training January 13, 2021 | 2:31 PM
Former Red Sox start outfielder Dwight Evans has yet to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
The Athletic ranks Dwight Evans as one of the top 10 players not in the Baseball Hall of Fame January 13, 2021 | 1:21 PM
Andre Johnson Texans Jack Easterby
NFL
Andre Johnson tweeted support for Deshaun Watson, slammed Jack Easterby's role with Texans January 13, 2021 | 1:05 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
JULIAN EDELMAN
What's behind Julian Edelman's 'Boston I love you' tweet? January 13, 2021 | 11:57 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots assistant reportedly set to interview for Eagles' head coaching vacancy January 13, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Chris McGrath
Media
YouTube TV is sticking with decision to drop NESN from its channel lineup January 13, 2021 | 9:38 AM
NFL
Inside the matchup between Tom Brady and Drew Brees January 13, 2021 | 3:11 AM
NBA
James Harden says 'crazy' Rockets situation can't be fixed January 13, 2021 | 12:08 AM
Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady would not make a good coach, according to his coach.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians says 'perfectionist' Tom Brady would not make a good coach January 12, 2021 | 11:30 PM
The Celtics have postponed three games due to COVID-19 protocols so far.
CELTICS
Update: Here's the Celtics' timeline for Jayson Tatum, others to return January 12, 2021 | 10:24 PM