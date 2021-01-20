Here’s the list of compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to receive in 2021

Looking ahead to the 2021 draft, the Patriots are expected to be given some additional picks thanks to the 2020 departures of a few familiar faces.

The NFL compensatory draft pick system is based (in part) on free agent departures, and the Patriots experienced several of those in the last free agent period.

At the top of that list was Tom Brady, who signed in Tampa with the Buccaneers after 20 years in New England.

Additionally, linebackers Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy also left.

As a result, experts have an idea of at least some of the picks that the league will award New England. Nick Korte of Over The Cap calculated the Patriots should be given the following compensatory picks based on free agent losses:

Third-round pick (Tom Brady)

Fourth-round pick (Jamie Collins)

Fourth-round pick (Kyle Van Noy)

As a result, Bill Belichick could have the following picks to use in the 2021 draft:

1st round pick (15th overall)

2nd round pick

3rd round pick (projected compensatory pick)

4th round pick

4th round pick (projected compensatory pick)

4th round pick (projected compensatory pick)

5th round pick

6th round pick

6th round pick (via the Cowboys after the 2019 trade of Michael Bennett)

7th round pick

This year’s NFL draft is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, April 29, running through Saturday, May 1.