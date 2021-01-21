Eagles to hire Colts’ OC Nick Sirianni as head coach, bypassing Patriots’ Josh McDaniels, per report

Josh McDaniels will not be coaching in Philadelphia after all.

The Patriots offensive coordinator, who interviewed for the Eagles’ head-coaching position on Sunday, has reportedly been bypassed for the position, according to ESPN.

Instead, the Eagles will look to Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who has worked under former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich for the past three seasons.

Sirianni, 39, will replace the recently fired Doug Pederson and inherit a 4-11-1 team along with a quarterback controversy.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also interviewed for the position.

The Eagles operated without an offensive coordinator last season, as Pederson elected not to replace Mike Groh, who was fired in January 2020, and called plays himself. Philadelphia will also need a new defensive coordinator after Jim Schwartz announced earlier this month that he plans to step away from coaching.

The organization also parted ways with senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg this offseason.