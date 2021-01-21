Morning sports update: LeGarrette Blount identified the ‘question’ around Josh McDaniels’s head coaching candidacy

On Wednesday, the Celtics lost to the 76ers, 117-109 after being outscored 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Boston will get a quick chance to redeem the defeat, facing Philadelphia again on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight, the Bruins face the Flyers at 7 p.m.

And today at 2 p.m., the Revolution will pick 24th, 51st, and 78th in the MLS SuperDraft.

LeGarrette Blount on Josh McDaniels and the Eagles: Between the 2014 and 2017 seasons, running back LeGarrette Blount (who retired in 2020) won three Super Bowls in four years.

Notably, he won two with the Patriots before signing with the Eagles in 2017 and winning against his former team in Super Bowl LII.

Advertisement

With Philadelphia now in a head coaching search, Blount has a valuable perspective regarding one reported candidate for the Eagles’ job: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The 44-year-old coach, who was fired by the Broncos after his first attempt at being an NFL head coach in 2010 after going 11-17 in his 22-month stint in Denver, is a person Blount thinks highly of.

“I liked playing for Josh. I loved playing for Josh,” Blount told radio hosts Jon Marks and Ike Reese in a Wednesday interview on Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94 WIP. “Josh is an amazing offensive coordinator and game-planner on the offensive side. I’ve never been up under him as a head coach, but I know that he has been a head coach before and he obviously has some leadership skills and a lot of experience in the game.”

For Blount, the question isn’t McDaniels’s ability, but instead what his plan will be in terms of building a team.

“I think the question is the approach,” Blount explained. “You get a lot of guys that come from New England that try to bring the New England way to a different team, and you don’t have those same type of players.

Advertisement

“Bill [Belichick] knows how to go get players that will fit into that and mold into that,” added Blount. “I think sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. And I don’t know how Josh would approach a head coaching situation, whether he’d want to bring that or whether he’d put his own spin on it like [Brian] Flores with Miami. You never know what the idea is, and what they are going to bring.”

Trivia: Which current Bruins player was selected the highest in the NHL draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was picked 10th in 2014 by Anaheim.

More from Boston.com:

Jaylen Brown responded to Joel Embiid’s trash-talk with his own:

Jaylen Brown scoring over Ben Simmons and saying he's too small 👀 pic.twitter.com/F5b6ASQKpK — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2021

Julian Edelman’s tribute to Philip Rivers after the quarterback announced his retirement:

On this day: In 1994, Robert Kraft completed his purchase of the Patriots. In the end, Kraft paid $172 million, which was a record for an NFL franchise.

The price ran counter to what New England’s team was worth. A 1991 appraisal from Financial World, ranked the Patriots last in the league in terms of value (at $100 million). And after five consecutive losing seasons prior to his purchase, Kraft’s decision to seemingly overpay looked like a poor business decision.

Ultimately, of course, he’s been vindicated. On the field, New England has been a standard of success with 10 Super Bowl appearances (and six wins). And in a Forbes valuation from Sept. 2020, the Patriots were judged to be worth $4.4 billion.

On this date 27 years ago, Robert Kraft purchased the New England Patriots. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/ouJtzRGQ36 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2021

Daily highlight: Midfielder Paul Pogba helped keep Manchester United at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday with a stunning strike to the far post in a 2-1 win over Fulham.

MY GOODNESS PAUL POGBA 😱 pic.twitter.com/VWP6wAaxMj — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 20, 2021

Advertisement

Trivia answer: Nick Ritchie