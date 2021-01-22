Matt Patricia is reportedly coming back to the New England Patriots

According to reports, he will assist the team in a "variety of roles."

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches during pregame of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Then-Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia before a game this past November. –Paul Sancya / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 22, 2021

After three substandard years as the Detroit Lions head coach, Matt Patricia is reportedly returning to the team where he forged a reputation as a defensive mastermind.

According to multiple reports Friday afternoon, Patricia is rejoining the New England Patriots to serve as an assistant in a variety of roles.

The news, which was first reported by The Boston Globe, comes after the former Patriots defensive coordinator left to become the Lions head coach in 2018. However, the 46-year-old was fired midseason in November — along with Lions general manager Bob Quinn — with the team on its way to its third-straight last-place finish in the NFC North under his reign. He finished with a record of 13-29-1.

Advertisement

Before his departure, Patricia had been with the Patriots for 14 seasons, working his way up from various position coach posts to defensive coordinator, from 2012 through 2017, during which the team won two Super Bowls. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has not given anyone else on his staff the “defensive coordinator” title since Patricia left.

As the Globe noted, Patricia is hardly the first former Patriots assistant to come back for a second stint with the team. He’ll join current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh Daniels, who twice left New England only to later return. After leaving in 2009, McDaniel worked as the Denver Broncos head coach and St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator before rejoining the Patriots in 2012. He also very briefly agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts as head coach before later changing his mind.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Julian Edelman retirement speculation
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the possibility of retiring January 22, 2021 | 12:47 PM
David Goldman
MLB
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86 January 22, 2021 | 11:09 AM
Celtics 76ers Smart Embiid
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins weighed in on the Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid 'flailing' controversy January 22, 2021 | 10:46 AM
Barry Chin
Women's Sports
The Boston Pride's nearly flawless season ended early. Now they're back. January 22, 2021 | 10:27 AM
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) grapples with Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' shootout win over the Flyers January 22, 2021 | 7:07 AM
NFL
Byron Leftwich explains why Tom Brady is thriving in Tampa Bay January 22, 2021 | 2:27 AM
Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask kept Boston alive in OT.
BRUINS
'I would not want to go against Tuukka': Rask saves Bruins in OT vs. Flyers January 22, 2021 | 12:26 AM
Bruins' Jack Studnicka scored his first career goal on Thursday.
BRUINS
Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka scores first NHL goal, receives puck after game January 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Jake DeBrusk scores against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the shootout.
Bruins
Bruins rally past Flyers for 5-4 shootout win in home opener January 21, 2021 | 10:52 PM
Jaylen Brown wants Americans pushing for change to keep their energy.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown doesn't want Americans to get complacent during Joe Biden's presidency January 21, 2021 | 8:49 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out to avoid overthrowing.
GRONK AND BRADY
Rob Gronkowski told Tom Brady to stop working out after overthrowing him: 'His arms are too strong' January 21, 2021 | 7:34 PM
College Sports
Alabama hires ex-Texans coach Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator January 21, 2021 | 7:33 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game.
BRADY VS. RODGERS
All eyes on Brady and Rodgers for NFC championship game January 21, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Jayson Tatum will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum out vs. 76ers on Friday as he continues to rehab from COVID-19 January 21, 2021 | 5:20 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge on Jayson Tatum, NBA officiating, and his 'Trader Danny' reputation January 21, 2021 | 2:41 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Patriots
Eagles to hire Nick Sirianni as head coach, bypassing Patriots' Josh McDaniels January 21, 2021 | 2:25 PM
The Red Sox were bringing up the rear in the AL East in 2020.
Red Sox
The Red Sox aren't all-in for 2020, and that's not all bad January 21, 2021 | 12:38 PM
Josh McDaniels coaching candidate
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount identified the 'question' around Josh McDaniels's head coaching candidacy January 21, 2021 | 10:20 AM
The Celtics fell to the Sixers 117-109 on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. 76ers, as Joel Embiid has a good point about free throws January 21, 2021 | 7:17 AM
NBA
Nets lose to Cavs in Kyrie Irving's first game with James Harden January 20, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Marcus Smart rips officiating after loss to 76ers, says Joel Embiid 'flails' for calls January 20, 2021 | 11:18 PM
Joel Embiid and the Sixers take on the Boston Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics fall to 76ers 117 - 109, dropping second game in a row January 20, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Jayson Tatum is doing well as he recovers from COVID-19.
CELTICS
Celtics' Jayson Tatum feels 'great' as he recovers from COVID-19 January 20, 2021 | 6:55 PM
Mike Evans seems to enjoy having Tom Brady as his quarterback.
Tom Brady
Mike Evans shares why he thinks Tom Brady is the 'greatest player ever' January 20, 2021 | 6:06 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trail in the third quarter.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers prepare for a third straight road playoff game January 20, 2021 | 5:18 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are hoping to contend for an NBA title.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has a '50/50' chance of playing in Friday's game against the 76ers January 20, 2021 | 2:20 PM
Philip Rivers is calling it a career.
NFL
Philip Rivers, 39, retires from NFL after 17 seasons January 20, 2021 | 2:15 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's the list of compensatory draft picks the Patriots are projected to receive in 2021 January 20, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Bill Belichick
Tom Brady
Linda Holliday came to Bill Belichick's defense over his handling of Tom Brady January 20, 2021 | 12:53 PM
Kyrie Irving
NBA
Paul Pierce explained the one 'issue' he had with Kyrie Irving's comments January 20, 2021 | 10:02 AM