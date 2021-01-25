‘A loss of Ruthian proportions’: Boston sports media questions Patriots’ decision to let Tom Brady leave following Super Bowl berth

If you haven’t heard by now, Tom Brady is going to the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career.

Brady and the Buccaneers upset the Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, winning 31-26. While the Packers were the losers on the field on Sunday, the Boston sports media scene has determined an even bigger loser: the New England Patriots.

In his first year away from Foxborough, Brady has accomplished everything that’s possible up to this point in the season while the Patriots watch the playoffs from home for the first time since 2008.

Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy was quick to declare Brady the winner of his divorce from the Patriots.

“All precincts have reported and it’s official: Brady has beaten Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft in a landslide,” Shaughnessy wrote. “Ten months after leaving New England because the Patriots were done with him, Brady showed the world he’s still got the goods. The Patriots, who had no real plan to replace their quarterback, finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Brady is going to his 10th Super Bowl; with the clown car Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no less.”

Shaughnessy continued by saying that Brady’s success is worse than the Red Sox watching Mookie Betts win a World Series with the Dodgers months after trading him. He also wrote that this “loss” was worse than any Belichick-coached Super Bowl loss or any controversy the franchise has had to deal with.

“Remember all those years when everything went the Patriots’ way and it seemed like the folks on the other sideline lost their football minds at the sight of Belichick? Well, it’s becoming evident that it was the sight of Brady that made all those coaches step on their appendages when they played the Patriots. The Packers made this quite clear at Lambeau Field,” Shaughnessy wrote.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, who’s covered the Patriots for decades, also took time to criticize the team. In an article titled “Brady’s win a loss of Ruthian proportions for Pats,” Curran analyzed the state of the Patriots, writing that they hope to just be a viable suitor for Matthew Stafford – the reportedly disgruntled Lions quarterback who has never won a playoff game. Curran compared what they hope could happen this offseason to what they had.

“[Brady] that was the guy who actually wanted to be with the Patriots,” Curran wrote. “Could be still. Should be still. The one that did everything but wear a sandwich board asking the team to sign him through the end of his career. The guy who banged his head against the wall and worried himself sick about what he’d do if he couldn’t play here.”

Curran continued, writing that likely no quarterback the Patriots bring in this offseason will be better than Brady next season and that the Patriots “really had to work to get this far on the wrong side of history.”

Even though Curran admits that the Patriots probably wouldn’t be at the same stage as the Bucs if they still had Brady, that didn’t stop him from comparing this to what’s seen as the worst transaction in Boston sports history.