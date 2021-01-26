Tom Brady Sr. thinks Bill Belichick is on ‘a little bit of a hot seat’

"They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had."

Tom Brady Sr.
Tom Brady Sr. in 2019. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 26, 2021 | 1:05 PM

Though his son no longer plays for the Patriots, Tom Brady Sr. still has a few thoughts on the leadership situation in New England.

Speaking in a recent interview with Boston Herald Patriots reporter Karen Guregian, Tom Sr. commented on his 43-year-old son’s NFC Championship victory and impending Super Bowl appearance (which will be Tom Jr.’s 10th).

Inevitably, Tom Sr. was asked about the aftermath of the Brady-Patriots breakup in 2020, when the longtime New England quarterback left in free agency to sign with the Buccaneers.

He had nothing but praise for Patriots ownership.

“Robert’s been a spectacular owner for 25 years,” said Tom Sr. “He is sincere in his feelings for Tommy when he expresses his feelings, and it’s vice versa. Tommy feels the same way with Robert Kraft. He has an extraordinarily close relationship with him. I know Robert is rooting for Tommy right now. As I know Jonathan, Danny and the whole family. There’s no question about that.”

As for Bill Belichick, there was a different view, and an implied acknowledgment of the 2020 Patriots’ disappointing season.

“I’m guessing he’s on a little bit of a hot seat right now,” said Tom Sr, though he admitted — similar to comments he made in 2019 — it was an inevitable parting of ways.

“I thought it was going to be a good move for him whatever happened,” Tom Sr. said of Tom Jr.’s decision to leave New England. “But I also thought it was going to be good for the Patriots, because that’s what was in the cards. That was the direction it was headed.”

“They had a great 20-year run, as good a run as anybody has ever had,” Tom Sr. said of Belichick’s longtime partnership with Tom Jr. “Without disparaging Bill in any way, I just think it was time. That doesn’t minimize what Bill did. As we saw last night, the coaches can screw up the game.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

