Mac Jones said he had a ‘good conversation’ with Patriots scouts at the Senior Bowl

The Patriots’ offseason plans at quarterback could go in several directions, but one potential option remains a straightforward scenario.

With the 15th pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, New England could select one of several available quarterbacks.

While several of the top prospects at the position are expected to be gone by the time the Patriots are on the clock, one notable college star will likely still be available.

Mac Jones, who led Alabama to an undefeated season which culminated with a National Championship earlier in January, has already been identified as the player Bill Belichick might choose. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. projected Jones to the Patriots in his recent mock draft.

“Mac Jones, pocket passer, great accuracy to all levels, that’s what Tom Brady was,” Kiper explained in an interview on ESPN after releasing his projection. “Bill Belichick-Nick Saban connection, Alabama players up in New England.”

“Maybe it makes too much sense,” Kiper added. “Things never work that way when you think you got something here from just a looking back here [sense] and connecting the dots.”

Though there is still a long way to go before the Patriots make any official decisions on the draft, Jones is at least being considered.

In an interview at the Senior Bowl, Jones — who threw 41 touchdowns as a junior in 2020 with just four interceptions — said he enjoyed talking with New England scouts.

“We just had a good conversation,” said Jones. “[We] talked and they got to know me really well. I really liked their [team’s] table. It’s kinda fun to see how different tables, they act a little different, but the Patriots were really cool and asked some really good questions.”

The NFL draft starts on April 29, though it’s not the only possible avenue for adding a quarterback, as several veteran quarterbacks are also available.