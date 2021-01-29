Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi thinks Matthew Stafford is a star, but ‘not a winner’

"There are a lot of guys out there with a lot of stats that have no playoff wins, and I think Stafford doesn't have playoff wins for a reason."

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford playing against the Colts in 2020. –AP Photo/Tony Ding
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 29, 2021 | 10:06 AM

The Bruins scored a convincing 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday night, extending the win streak to four in a row.

Boston, having scored 18 goals in the four-game run, face Zdeno Chara and the Capitals on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Celtics face the Lakers at 8:30 p.m.

Tedy Bruschi’s take on Matthew Stafford: The Patriots will have a major offseason decision to make at the quarterback position. With Cam Newton’s contract up, New England is expected to go in another direction.

One possible option is Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently reached a mutual agreement with his longtime team to part ways. Detroit will listen to trade offers for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old quarterback was identified as a perfect target for the Patriots by former New England safety Rodney Harrison in a recent podcast.

“I would say New England is a perfect choice for him,” Harrison said on an episode of “Safety Blitz” with Jac Collinsworth. “He can go in there, they have a good defense, they’re gonna add a couple more guys. They can build on the offense and go draft an offensive player, pick up some guys in free agency.”

But not every former Patriots player agrees on the team’s best course of action.

One of Harrison’s former teammates, Tedy Bruschi, disagreed.

Speaking on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, & Fauria” Thursday, Bruschi was skeptical of Stafford’s value to the Patriots.

“No, I don’t agree with Hot Rod, there,” Bruschi explained. “I mean I’m a fan of Matthew Stafford, the player. I’m just not a fan of his teams. So what does that say? It says watching him play is fun, sling it all over the place, the arm angles, taking chances, all of that stuff, that’s great. But it never equals into anything substantial, anything meaningful for the victory.”

When asked by WEEI host Glenn Ordway if Stafford was “not a winner,” the former linebacker elaborated.

Advertisement

“He is a star but, yes, he is not a winner,” Bruschi asserted. “There are a lot of guys out there with a lot of stats that have no playoff wins, and I think Stafford doesn’t have playoff wins for a reason.”

Bruschi also noted that Stafford’s former coach, Matt Patricia, is already in New England (having reportedly been brought back recently to be an assistant).

“Now [if] he comes to New England, you’re going to have to drop in pay, you’re going to have to learn to play a different way,” Bruschi noted. “And if there’s anyone that knows what kind of player you are, he’s on the staff now who’s just been hired and that’s Matt Patricia.

“So you have to anticipate what that relationship was like, and what the information they’re getting from Matt Patricia in terms of that relationship. Is it positive?” asked Bruschi. “But I would say this: Winning football is something that I don’t really recognize when I watch him play. I just recognize the highlight plays that he has, and that really is not going to work with this type of team in my opinion.”

Trivia: Who is the only wide receiver to catch touchdown passes against the Patriots in multiple Super Bowls for different teams?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He began his NFL career with the Phoenix Cardinals in 1990.

More from Boston.com:

Chris Wagner on A.J. Quetta: The Bruins also gave him the game puck.

Advertisement

Zdeno Chara scored his first goal with the Capitals and was mobbed by teammates:

On this day: In 1985, Larry Bird hit a second buzzer-beater in three days to help the Celtics to a 131-130 win over the Pistons.

Larry Bird Boston Globe sports section

Daily highlight: Though it came in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool, this goal from Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was one to remember.

Trivia answer: Ricky Proehl

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Dan Marino, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and John Elway of the NLF 100 All-Time Team are honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is incomparable. So why do so many insist on comparing him to others? January 29, 2021 | 9:18 AM
Bruins
Bruins 'don't want to poke the bear' in Zdeno Chara as they prep for reunion game January 29, 2021 | 7:16 AM
The Bruins defeated the Penguins 4-1 on Thursday.
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins January 29, 2021 | 12:45 AM
A.J. Quetta
'Makes us think how fragile our careers are and life is' January 28, 2021 | 11:23 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 28: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at TD Garden on January 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Penguins 4-1.
BRUINS WIN
Bergeron leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Penguins January 28, 2021 | 9:31 PM
Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV.
Super Bowl LV
Tampa's mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl January 28, 2021 | 8:37 PM
Tom Brady loved his time in New England once he figured out where New England is.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady remembers 20 'great years' with Patriots, despite not knowing where New England was January 28, 2021 | 8:04 PM
January 27, 2021, Boston, MA: The concourse undergoes preparations to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
Here's a look at Fenway Park converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site January 28, 2021 | 6:31 PM
In this July 29, 2008, file photo, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy exits Brooklyn federal court following his sentencing after pleading guilty to federal charges that he took payoffs from a professional gambler for inside tips on games.
Tim Donaghy
Fix is in! Disgraced ex-NBA ref Donaghy turns to pro wrestling January 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady and his parents.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's parents, who survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl January 28, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics defense
Celtics
'It's a formula for disaster': Danny Ainge knows the Celtics' defense has to improve January 28, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Nick Caserio
NFL
Adam Schefter questioned if Nick Caserio knew Texans' organization was 'burning to the ground' January 28, 2021 | 10:29 AM
Antonio Brown and Tom Brady helped the Bucs knock off Washington.
commentary
A case against rooting for Tom Brady and the Bucs January 28, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Jaylen Brown doesn't believe his offseason work is the reason for his success.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown doesn't understand the surprise over his shooting improvements January 28, 2021 | 6:48 AM
The Celtics took on the Spurs on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways as Celtics fall to Spurs, despite season debut of core 4 players January 27, 2021 | 11:15 PM
Bishop Feehan
Bruins send 'best wishes' to Bishop Feehan hockey player hospitalized with serious injury January 27, 2021 | 8:52 PM
Carsen Edwards talked about his experience with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Here's how COVID-19 affected Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards January 27, 2021 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
TB7
Tom Brady almost swapped out the No. 12 for a clever reason when joining the Buccaneers January 27, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Adam Ottavino will play for the Red Sox after spending the last two seasons with the Yankees.
red sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino January 27, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Mary Parker Boston Pride
Sports News
Boston Pride's Mary Parker on her local roots and being back after COVID-19 canceled a 2020 title run January 27, 2021 | 4:11 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Sports Q
Should Curt Schilling have been voted into the Hall of Fame? January 27, 2021 | 3:52 PM
Michael Dwyer
Celtics
Kemba Walker will 'probably' not play in the second game of back-to-backs this season January 27, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Tom Brady
Eli Manning thinks Super Bowl losses to Giants 'still bother' Tom Brady January 27, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Davis, Jim Globe Staff
Red Sox
BBWAA urges Hall of Fame to keep Curt Schilling on the 2022 ballot January 27, 2021 | 11:39 AM
Pedro Martinez pitching against the Yankees in the 1999 ALCS.
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez explained how his 'alien' flexibility helped him become a dominant pitcher January 27, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Matthew Stafford.
Patriots
What would Drew Bledsoe clone Matthew Stafford look like on the Patriots? January 27, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Bruins center Craig Smith, second from left, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' OT win over the Penguins January 27, 2021 | 12:13 AM
The Bruins have some injury issues piling up.
bruins
Bruce Cassidy says David Pastrnak could return Saturday as injury issues loom January 27, 2021 | 12:04 AM
Craig Smith fired in the game-winner on Tuesday for the Bruins.
BRUINS WIN
Watch Bruins' Craig Smith score last-second game winner vs. Penguins January 26, 2021 | 10:32 PM
BRUINS
Bruins beat Pens 3-2 on Smith OT goal with 11 seconds left January 26, 2021 | 10:08 PM