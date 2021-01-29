Bucs GM Jason Licht discussed how the Patriots ranked Tom Brady before the 2000 draft

"The conversation started with, if I recall correctly, the third round, and he was still sitting there in the sixth and they took him."

Tom Brady 2000
Tom Brady warming up before a preseason game in 2000. –CARLOS OSORIO
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
January 29, 2021 | 3:10 PM

When Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht orchestrated the signing of Tom Brady in free agency ahead of the 2020 season, it wasn’t his first time being associated with the six-time Super Bowl winner.

Licht, 49, worked for the Patriots in one of his early NFL roles prior to the start of the Bill Belichick era.

“I got my first job with the Patriots in 1999,” Licht said in a press conference earlier this week. “It was my first full-time scouting job for a club. We went 8-8 that year. Pete Carroll was the coach. He was let go, and then Bill Belichick was hired and went right into draft meetings the minute he walked into the building.

Advertisement

“I got to know him through those meetings,” said Licht. “A little intimidating, but he ended up giving me a promotion after that.”

During Belichick’s first few weeks as Patriots coach — following the protracted “border wars” that ensued after his resignation from the Jets and subsequent trade to New England — Licht helped assemble the team’s plan for the 2000 draft.

Among the names being considered in Foxborough was a quarterback from Michigan, Tom Brady.

“I did not personally scout Tom,” Licht recalled. “I was a Southeast area scout at the time. I listened to the conversations about him and we watched tape together, but I can’t take any credit for Tom being drafted.”

Still, Licht had some interesting historical insight into what proved to be the greatest value pick in NFL draft history (New England selected Brady with the 199th pick).

“I do know that Coach Belichick really had his eye on him for a long time,” said Licht. “We took him in the sixth. We didn’t need a quarterback at the time. [Belichick ranked] him much higher than that — he and Scott Pioli had him much higher than that on the board. The conversation started with, if I recall correctly, the third round, and he was still sitting there in the sixth and they took him.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rafael Devers squats after striking out with the bases loaded.
Red Sox
What will it take for the Red Sox to be good this season? January 29, 2021 | 3:02 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in 2020.
Patriots
What Mac Jones had to say about speaking with Patriots scouts at the Senior Bowl January 29, 2021 | 2:13 PM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi thinks Matthew Stafford is a star, but 'not a winner' January 29, 2021 | 10:06 AM
Dan Marino, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach, Brett Favre and John Elway of the NLF 100 All-Time Team are honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is incomparable. So why do so many insist on comparing him to others? January 29, 2021 | 9:18 AM
Bruins
Bruins 'don't want to poke the bear' in Zdeno Chara as they prep for reunion game January 29, 2021 | 7:16 AM
The Bruins defeated the Penguins 4-1 on Thursday.
BRUINS
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins January 29, 2021 | 12:45 AM
A.J. Quetta
'Makes us think how fragile our careers are and life is' January 28, 2021 | 11:23 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 28: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at TD Garden on January 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Penguins 4-1.
BRUINS WIN
Bergeron leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Penguins January 28, 2021 | 9:31 PM
Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV.
Super Bowl LV
Tampa's mayor issues outdoor mask order for Super Bowl January 28, 2021 | 8:37 PM
Tom Brady loved his time in New England once he figured out where New England is.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady remembers 20 'great years' with Patriots, despite not knowing where New England was January 28, 2021 | 8:04 PM
January 27, 2021, Boston, MA: The concourse undergoes preparations to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Wednesday, January 27, 2021. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
Here's a look at Fenway Park converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site January 28, 2021 | 6:31 PM
In this July 29, 2008, file photo, former NBA referee Tim Donaghy exits Brooklyn federal court following his sentencing after pleading guilty to federal charges that he took payoffs from a professional gambler for inside tips on games.
Tim Donaghy
Fix is in! Disgraced ex-NBA ref Donaghy turns to pro wrestling January 28, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady and his parents.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's parents, who survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl January 28, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics defense
Celtics
'It's a formula for disaster': Danny Ainge knows the Celtics' defense has to improve January 28, 2021 | 3:17 PM
Nick Caserio
NFL
Adam Schefter questioned if Nick Caserio knew Texans' organization was 'burning to the ground' January 28, 2021 | 10:29 AM
Antonio Brown and Tom Brady helped the Bucs knock off Washington.
commentary
A case against rooting for Tom Brady and the Bucs January 28, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Jaylen Brown doesn't believe his offseason work is the reason for his success.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown doesn't understand the surprise over his shooting improvements January 28, 2021 | 6:48 AM
The Celtics took on the Spurs on Wednesday.
Celtics
5 takeaways as Celtics fall to Spurs, despite season debut of core 4 players January 27, 2021 | 11:15 PM
Bishop Feehan
Bruins send 'best wishes' to Bishop Feehan hockey player hospitalized with serious injury January 27, 2021 | 8:52 PM
Carsen Edwards talked about his experience with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Here's how COVID-19 affected Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards January 27, 2021 | 6:40 PM
Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
TB7
Tom Brady almost swapped out the No. 12 for a clever reason when joining the Buccaneers January 27, 2021 | 5:43 PM
Adam Ottavino will play for the Red Sox after spending the last two seasons with the Yankees.
red sox
5 things to know about new Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino January 27, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Mary Parker Boston Pride
Sports News
Boston Pride's Mary Parker on her local roots and being back after COVID-19 canceled a 2020 title run January 27, 2021 | 4:11 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Sports Q
Should Curt Schilling have been voted into the Hall of Fame? January 27, 2021 | 3:52 PM
Michael Dwyer
Celtics
Kemba Walker will 'probably' not play in the second game of back-to-backs this season January 27, 2021 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Eli Manning
Tom Brady
Eli Manning thinks Super Bowl losses to Giants 'still bother' Tom Brady January 27, 2021 | 11:53 AM
Davis, Jim Globe Staff
Red Sox
BBWAA urges Hall of Fame to keep Curt Schilling on the 2022 ballot January 27, 2021 | 11:39 AM
Pedro Martinez pitching against the Yankees in the 1999 ALCS.
Red Sox
Pedro Martinez explained how his 'alien' flexibility helped him become a dominant pitcher January 27, 2021 | 10:24 AM
Matthew Stafford.
Patriots
What would Drew Bledsoe clone Matthew Stafford look like on the Patriots? January 27, 2021 | 7:45 AM
Bruins center Craig Smith, second from left, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' OT win over the Penguins January 27, 2021 | 12:13 AM