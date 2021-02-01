Morning sports update: Here’s what the Patriots reportedly offered for Matthew Stafford

New England was "quickly eliminated" from the chase to trade for Stafford.

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford playing against the Colts in 2020. –AP Photo/Tony Ding
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 1, 2021 | 10:36 AM

Tonight, the Boston Pride face a must-win matchup with the Buffalo Beauts at 8:30 p.m. in the decisive game of a series currently tied at 1-1. The winner will move on as the fourth seed in the NWHL Isobel Cup semifinal.

After dropping the first game on Saturday, the Pride rallied to get a 6-0 win on Sunday.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner — who has risen from the ranks of undrafted free agent to one of the best at his position in MLS — made his debut for the U.S. national team in a 7-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago. Though just a friendly, the game was enjoyable for New England fans in particular, as they got to see Turner save a penalty in the second half amid a flurry of goals:

And for the Bruins, tonight will present a strange sight. Zdeno Chara, who captained Boston for years, will face his former team for the first time since leaving as a free agent. Bruins-Capitals gets underway at 7 p.m.

The Patriots’ offer for Matthew Stafford: With the Patriots heading into an offseason in which questions at the quarterback position once again loom, one possibility was a trade for Matthew Stafford.

The former No. 1 overall pick was made available after Detroit hired a new general manager and head coach in January.

Speculation then began as to whether the Patriots would make an offer for the 32-year-old.

On Saturday, the race to trade for Stafford reportedly ended when the Lions and Rams agreed to a deal.

As to whether the Patriots made a bid for Stafford, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that Bill Belichick did make an offer to Detroit, though it wasn’t enough.

“The Patriots and Bears both checked in,” Breer wrote in his weekly Sports Illustrated column. “New England was willing to package a second-rounder with a player to get Stafford, which, when added to the Patriots’ absence on a list of preferred destinations (something my buddy Tom Curran reported on Sunday) quickly eliminated Bill Belichick & Co. from the chase.”

Trivia: The Patriots traded the team’s 2020 first-round pick to the Chargers in return for 2020 second and third-round picks. What player did the Chargers select with that pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played college football at the University of Oklahoma.

More from Boston.com:

“He was just a big, lovable teddy bear”: After the recent death of former Red Sox coach Ron Johnson due to COVID-19, Boston Globe Red Sox reporter Alex Speier spoke with many of his former colleagues.

Johnson, as becomes clear in Speier’s piece, leaves behind an enduring legacy both on and off the baseball diamond.

Steven Senne
Ron Johnson (right) typically had a smile on his face, including during his time managing the Pawtucket Red Sox. —Steven Senne

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis on the Belichick-Brady comparison:

Liverpool made it look easy: During Sunday’s 3-1 win over West Ham, Liverpool scored an exceptional goal that looked almost ordinary. Xherdan Shaqiri’s lofted pass was perfectly placed, and was outdone only by the first touch and finish from Mohamed Salah.

On this day: In 2004, the Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29 in one of the wildest Super Bowls ever played.

After a scoreless opening, spanning the entire first quarter and well into the second, the game jumped to life.

But in the end, the game took on a familiar look, as Brady drove the Patriots offense into field goal range. Adam Vinatieri did the rest:

Daily highlight: Enjoy this insane ending to the Nets-Wizards matchup from Sunday. Trailing 146-141 with less than 10 seconds to go, Washington’s Bradley Beal hit a three.

On the ensuing inbound pass, Garrison Matthews came up with a miraculous steal and passed to Russell Westbrook, who hit what proved to be the winning three.

Trivia answer: Kenneth Murray

TOPICS: Patriots

