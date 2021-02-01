Here’s what Tom Brady said about potentially passing Michael Jordan in championships

"It would just be cool to accomplish it this time."

Tom Brady would win his seventh ring with a victory on Sunday.
Tom Brady would win his seventh ring with a victory on Sunday. –AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 1, 2021 | 6:10 PM

Related Links

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has more titles than any other football player in history.

With a victory on Sunday, he could claim his seventh title, which would surpass the player widely accepted as the greatest of all time in another sport as well: Michael Jordan.

Brady was asked about potentially passing Jordan at Monday’s virtual press conference.

“Well, Michael’s one of my sports idols, so I think he’s pretty incredible,” Brady said. “For me, it’s just about being a part of a lot of great teams. To have the opportunity to play in this game means a lot to me. It’s a lot of commitment, sacrifice by a lot of guys.”

Advertisement

Brady and Jordan are interesting contrasts as athletes. Jordan, who did not have Brady’s access to modern technologies and training regimens, started winning championships with Chicago in 1991, which kick-started the Bulls’ first three-peat. Jordan then took a season off to play minor-league baseball — one of the most bizarre occurrences in modern sports — before returning to basketball and claiming another three-peat as Chicago won championships in 1996, ’97 and ’98. Jordan retired for three years, then somewhat inexplicably returned as a member of the Washington Wizards where he still managed to average more than 20 points per game in both of his final two seasons.

Brady’s career has played out similarly to Jordan’s in some ways — both won the bulk of their championships and enjoyed incredible success with one franchise, before joining another franchise. Brady has surpassed Jordan in team success with his new squad, however: The Wizards didn’t make the playoffs with Jordan, while Tampa Bay is one win away from the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

“Obviously, we’re one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport, and I’ve been a part of that ultimate goal six other times,” Brady said. “They’re all different, they’ve all meant something a little bit different to me, they’ve all been very unique in their own way. It would just be cool to accomplish it this time.

Advertisement

“I don’t compare it to other times. Those were all magical moments in my life, and nobody can ever take those away from me. Hopefully, we can finish this one strong and win a Super Bowl. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re playing, and it would make for a really magical season for us.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Super Bowl Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Gronkowski has fond memories of his time in New England.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Rob Gronkowski reminisces over his days in New England before Super Bowl with the Buccaneers February 1, 2021 | 6:02 PM
Dustin Pedroia retirement press conference
Dustin Pedroia
What Dustin Pedroia had to say in an emotional press conference after announcing Red Sox retirement February 1, 2021 | 4:57 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shares how he 'tricked' Bucs conditioning coach during the offseason February 1, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia takes his at bat in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Boston. The Mariners shut out the Red Sox 5-0. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: To appreciate Dustin Pedroia, you have to go back to the beginning February 1, 2021 | 4:07 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says he would 'definitely consider' playing past 45 February 1, 2021 | 2:25 PM
Tom Brady talks to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick before a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski comment on their relationships with Bill Belichick February 1, 2021 | 1:34 PM
David Ortiz (left) was one of Dustin Pedroia's many former teammates to congratulate him on his retirement.
DUSTIN PEDROIA
Dustin Pedroia's former teammates, managers react to his retirement February 1, 2021 | 1:13 PM
Danny Amendola Tom Brady Patriots
Patriots
'None of those coaches threw any passes': A former Patriot's take on the Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady debate February 1, 2021 | 11:41 AM
Dustin Pedroia will not return to the Red Sox next season.
Red Sox
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia announces retirement February 1, 2021 | 11:07 AM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
Here's what the Patriots reportedly offered for Matthew Stafford February 1, 2021 | 10:36 AM
commentary
Patriot fans don't owe Tom Brady anything February 1, 2021 | 10:19 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas. Gronkowski is one of 218 players to appear in a Super Bowl as Brady's teammate, a number that will grow by more than 40 this week when Brady makes his record 10th trip to to the title game. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari, File)
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady has taken over 200 teammates to the Super Bowl January 31, 2021 | 6:44 PM
MLB
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games January 31, 2021 | 5:58 PM
Kevin C. Cox
MATTHEW STAFFORD
Matthew Stafford reportedly didn't want to be traded to the Patriots January 31, 2021 | 4:40 PM
JJ Redick's time in New Orleans appears to be coming to an end.
Celtics
Celtics are reportedly among teams the Pelicans are considering in JJ Redick trade January 31, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Marcus Smart's calf injury wasn't as bad as some were fearing.
MARCUS SMART
Celtics' Marcus Smart suffered a Grade 1 tear in his calf, MRI reveals January 31, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Matthew Stafford
PATRIOTS
What the Matthew Stafford trade means for the Patriots January 31, 2021 | 3:49 PM
NFL
Inside the first 4 matchups between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes January 31, 2021 | 1:17 PM
Kevin C. Cox
TV
Jeff Van Gundy knows all about NBAs tough calls during pandemic January 31, 2021 | 9:16 AM
Matthew Stafford is reportedly moving west.
NFL
Lions reportedly trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff, draft picks January 31, 2021 | 8:35 AM
Toni L. Sandys
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' overtime loss to the Capitals on Saturday January 31, 2021 | 8:25 AM
Kemba Walker had a difficult game on Saturday.
kemba walker
Here's why Kemba Walker believes his struggles vs. Lakers were mental January 31, 2021 | 8:10 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart suffered a calf injury on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics hope for good news after Marcus Smart suffers calf strain January 31, 2021 | 8:00 AM
The Celtics and Lakers faced off on Saturday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics fall to Lakers, and Marcus Smart leaves court with injury January 30, 2021 | 11:14 PM
The Celtics take on the Lakers on Saturday night.
"There weren’t many guys like him before he got to this point."
Facing LeBron James, Brad Stevens has 'learned not to doubt the greats' January 30, 2021 | 8:33 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum swarm Joel Embiid.
CELTICS
3 Celtics-centric All-Star Game storylines to follow as voting ramps up January 30, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Deshaun Watson celebrates against the Patriots. Could he be on his way to Foxborough?
PATRIOTS
Could Deshaun Watson join the Patriots? Experts give their opinions. January 30, 2021 | 12:12 PM
Payton Pritchard injured his knee last Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard, who initially thought he was 'done,' is making progress January 30, 2021 | 10:30 AM
MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE
A.J. QUETTA
Bishop Feehan hockey is back on the ice, playing for A.J. Quetta January 30, 2021 | 9:20 AM
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is reportedly getting traded from the Rockies to the Cardinals.
MLB
Cardinals to acquire Nolan Arenado from Rockies January 29, 2021 | 11:56 PM