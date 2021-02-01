Here’s what Tom Brady said about potentially passing Michael Jordan in championships

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has more titles than any other football player in history.

With a victory on Sunday, he could claim his seventh title, which would surpass the player widely accepted as the greatest of all time in another sport as well: Michael Jordan.

Brady was asked about potentially passing Jordan at Monday’s virtual press conference.

“Well, Michael’s one of my sports idols, so I think he’s pretty incredible,” Brady said. “For me, it’s just about being a part of a lot of great teams. To have the opportunity to play in this game means a lot to me. It’s a lot of commitment, sacrifice by a lot of guys.”

Advertisement

Brady and Jordan are interesting contrasts as athletes. Jordan, who did not have Brady’s access to modern technologies and training regimens, started winning championships with Chicago in 1991, which kick-started the Bulls’ first three-peat. Jordan then took a season off to play minor-league baseball — one of the most bizarre occurrences in modern sports — before returning to basketball and claiming another three-peat as Chicago won championships in 1996, ’97 and ’98. Jordan retired for three years, then somewhat inexplicably returned as a member of the Washington Wizards where he still managed to average more than 20 points per game in both of his final two seasons.

Brady’s career has played out similarly to Jordan’s in some ways — both won the bulk of their championships and enjoyed incredible success with one franchise, before joining another franchise. Brady has surpassed Jordan in team success with his new squad, however: The Wizards didn’t make the playoffs with Jordan, while Tampa Bay is one win away from the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

“Obviously, we’re one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport, and I’ve been a part of that ultimate goal six other times,” Brady said. “They’re all different, they’ve all meant something a little bit different to me, they’ve all been very unique in their own way. It would just be cool to accomplish it this time.

Advertisement

“I don’t compare it to other times. Those were all magical moments in my life, and nobody can ever take those away from me. Hopefully, we can finish this one strong and win a Super Bowl. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we’re playing, and it would make for a really magical season for us.”