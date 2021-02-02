Danny Amendola clarified his stance on the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate

He said Belichick's behavior in one specific area "wore me the wrong way."

Tom Brady high-fives Danny Amendola.
–Jim Rogash/Getty Images
February 2, 2021 | 5:36 PM

A day after detailing why Tom Brady epitomizes the “Patriot Way,” more so than Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola explained his reasoning and maintained his overall view on the matter.

“None of those coaches threw any passes,” Amendola said Monday on FS1. “None of those coaches caught any passes. None of those coaches made any tackles. They got guys in the right position because they watched a lot of film and they spent all their time at the facility, but Tom Brady is ‘the Patriot Way.’ That’s the reason why Tom Brady’s in the Super Bowl right now and the Patriots aren’t.”

Advertisement

Many people took umbrage with Amendola’s remarks, including former Patriots opponents Jeff Saturday and Brian Westbrook.

“My whole point with Amendola is you can’t just credit one guy (Brady) with all these things,” Saturday said on Get Up.

On Tuesday, discussing the matter on “The Herd,” Amendola said he “loved” playing for Belichick the coach but had issues with his unrelenting approach as a general manager.

“I had to negotiate my contract with him three years in a row by myself and take pay cuts to help him and put rings on his fingers. It kind of wore me the wrong way,” Amendola told Colin Cowherd. “So I felt like it was in the best interest for me to move on.”

He noted that he’s “not anti-Bill,” acknowledging that “business is business.” Amendola said that if Belichick wants to cut your pay in half, you have to go somewhere else to provide for your family.

Amendola said he believes that’s the same reason Brady is out of New England and instead with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He credited Brady for raising the level of those around him throughout his career, and he said they still keep in touch. Brady and the Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.

