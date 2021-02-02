New England Patriots, Kraft family will send 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV

The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday that they plan to fly 76 healthcare workers from New England states on the team plane to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, where former Patriots star Tom Brady takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per a release from the team, which labeled the healthcare workers as “superheroes,” all have been vaccinated in an attempt to promote the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. All expenses for the trip are paid.

The Kraft family distributed four tickets apiece to governors in each of the New England states outside of Massachusetts intended for selected healthcare workers from their states. The rest of the tickets were given to not-for-profit hospitals throughout Massachusetts.

“Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of healthcare workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said. “Ten months later, it’s an honor for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines. We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able. Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us.”

Per the release, the workers will receive a police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport. In Tampa Bay, the package includes a lengthy list of perks, including $100 to spend inside the arena, tickets to a Miley Cyrus concert exclusively for vaccinated healthcare workers, and a two-night complimentary hotel stay, as well as Patriots gift bags.