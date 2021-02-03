Brandin Cooks explained why he believes Bill Belichick will turn the Patriots around

"I think if it’s too hard for you, that must mean you don’t like to work hard."

Brandin Cooks Belichick
Brandin Cooks during a game against the Chiefs in 2017. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM

Despite the recent report that quarterback Matthew Stafford listed the Patriots as the one team he didn’t want to be traded to, it’s clear that not every player suddenly has a negative view of coming to New England.

Brandin Cooks, who was traded to the Patriots in 2017 for a first round pick (and was then traded to the Rams a year later), weighed in on the issue during an interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

Asked if it’s “difficult to play in New England,” Cooks offered a direct response.

“Not at all,” he replied. “I have to say that’s one of my favorite places that I ever played at. Especially when you’re winning — you know how is it hard to play there — I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Belichick and, at the time, Tom [Brady] and Josh McDaniels. I think if it’s too hard for you, that must mean you don’t like to work hard. Now, you grind, don’t get me wrong, but there’s fun in that as well.”

Advertisement

Cooks added that he thinks Bill Belichick will “be back at it,” he explained. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”

During a follow-up question, the 27-year-old was asked if a continued lack of wins would put a further damper on New England’s ability to recruit free agents.

“I mean at the end of the day, if you’re on any team that’s not winning, it’s probably not going to be as fun,” said Cooks. “But like I said, I think [Belichick] gets it back in control and they get back to winning football games again consistently. That’s just my belief in Coach Belichick, and I would say the same to you if Tom was there and Belichick wasn’t there.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

