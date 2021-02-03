Here’s why Patriots’ Lawrence Guy is cheering for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy won a title with Tom Brady in 2018, when the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Now Guy — in an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday — says he wants to see his former teammate win another title with his new team, as Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prep for their Super Bowl LV matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“When you played with him for so long and understand the effort that he has given — man, you just want him to win another one, you know?” Guy said. “He did something that everybody thought he couldn’t do.”

Guy bounced around early in his career, playing for four teams from 2012-16, but seems to have found a home in New England. Guy joined the Patriots prior to the 2017 season and helped New England make a run to Super Bowl LII, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been with the team ever since and was named a captain in September, along with Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jason McCourty.

Despite New England’s lackluster season in its first outing since Brady’s departure, Guy holds no animosity toward his former teammate.

“I want him to win on a personal note because the legacy he has left and is leaving is going to make future players try to strive to be better than him,” Guy said. “Everybody wants to be better than somebody else who’s trying to reach the same stature, but he’s setting the bar to a point where everybody that’s going to be a future quarterback, future player is like, ‘Hey, I want to reach to where he’s reached. I want to be a player like him. I want to try to play 20 years.’

“Stuff like that is what he’s leaving in the roots of this league that’s going to build so many future players to try to strive to be like that.”

Guy’s future with the Patriots is unclear as he enters free agency, although he said in January he would “love” to stay in New England.

“I laid the roots already here, so if I’m able to do that that would be amazing,” Guy said at the time. “New England has been very blessing to me, they’re very special to me, the community has helped me out a lot and I’ve helped out the community. It’s a good group of people here overall with the players, coaches and the staff, and it’s something you get to cherish.”

The Patriots, meanwhile, recognize they have a lot of room for improvement after finishing at 7-9.

“Coach is going to do what he’s got to do,” Guy said. “When we left our exit meeting, it was one of those things like, ‘Hey, what’s going to happen next?’ And he was like, ‘You guys have to understand: This was a season that we didn’t predict. We had COVID hit. We had a lot of situations that occurred on our team. There was a lot of new people. We didn’t win games that we want to win. But that doesn’t mean that we just put our tails under our butts and just walk away. That means you strive to be better the following year.

“I’ve never been with the organization where, win or loss, we (didn’t) come out the following year like, ‘OK, we need to be better.’”