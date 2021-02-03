Rodney Harrison explained why it would be a ‘terrible mistake’ for the Patriots to bring back Cam Newton

"Cam can't play football anymore. He just can't play quarterback in the National Football League."

Cam Newton Patriots
Cam Newton during the Patriots' loss to the Rams. –AP Photo/Ashley Landis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 3, 2021 | 1:08 PM

Throughout the 2020 season, even amid the Patriots’ first below-.500 record since 2000, Bill Belichick had nothing but praise for quarterback Cam Newton.

The 31-year-old Newton threw just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions, but ran for 12 touchdowns as New England finished 7-9.

Looking ahead, the 2015 NFL MVP is now a free agent, and might head elsewhere.

But given the Patriots’ uncertainty at the quarterback position, would it make sense to bring Newton back and give him another chance?

On a recent episode of “Patriots Talk Podcast” with Tom E. Curran, former New England safety Rodney Harrison (now an NBC analyst) vehemently disagreed with the idea of Newton getting a second season with the Patriots.

Advertisement

“That would be the worst decision [Belichick] has ever made,” said Harrison. “Because now you’re not being fair to your team. When I saw what I saw with Cam, every time I saw Cam play pretty much I was hurt. Because I was a guy that believed in Cam, and when you see him drop back and he continues to throw the ball into the ground, throw it five feet or five yards above somebody else, you’re like, ‘What are you doing, Cam?’

“Trust me, we’re all fans,” Harrison added. “And yeah we’re Patriot fans, but we’re football fans. We want to see these young men do well in their lives and in their livelihood. And so everybody was sitting back rooting for Cam.

“But yeah I would say this: You have to find a quarterback,” Harrison explained. “It would be a terrible mistake for Bill Belichick to bring Cam back because Cam can’t play football anymore. He just can’t play quarterback in the National Football League.”

Newton, the 2011 No. 1 overall pick by the Panthers, battled injuries for multiple seasons before being released by the Carolina in 2020.

Following the ultimately disappointing season with the Patriots, he acknowledged in January that he might have to accept a backup role in 2021.

Advertisement

“I’ll put it like this: You can’t put that ‘I’m all about money’ label on me,” Newton told WEEI. “Obviously you guys know what I made this year. So I wasn’t in Forbes. And at the same time, I look at it like this. I know out of 32 guys, I’m not the 32nd position rank in that position. So you have to also understand I’m a competitor first. I think the highest of myself first as any person would and should. I know what my skillset is, I know what my talent is. I understand that if given the opportunity, there is nobody better than me. That’s how I will always feel.

“I have to also feel realistic about the opportunity that is presented as well,” Newton added. “So who knows if it takes being a backup.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Charles Krupa
Patriots
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is open to the idea of playing for the Patriots February 3, 2021 | 10:01 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
'I talked to Danny Amendola yesterday': Rob Ninkovich responded to comments about Bill Belichick February 3, 2021 | 9:55 AM
Football fan Brian Pope browses for Tom Brady jerseys in the pro shop at Gillette Stadium, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is going to the Super Bowl for the 10th time, and New England Patriots football fans are cheering for him -- just like before.
Tom Brady
Some Patriots fans are rooting for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl. Others are dreading it. February 3, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Super Bowl
Tampa's famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl February 3, 2021 | 3:11 AM
Tom Brady
QB whisperers Christensen, Moore see a different side to Tom Brady February 3, 2021 | 2:40 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Warriors on Tuesday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics to an ugly win over the Warriors February 3, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum remind Steph Curry of himself and Klay Thompson.
CELTICS
Here's why Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown remind Stephen Curry of himself and Klay Thompson February 2, 2021 | 10:20 PM
Zdeno Chara's sticks were accidentally shipped to a man in New Jersey.
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara's '30 feet tall' hockey sticks were accidentally shipped to man in New Jersey February 2, 2021 | 8:21 PM
FILE: This Sept. 9, 2018 file photo shows football fans waiting for kickoff in the sports betting lounge at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.
Super Bowl
Virus may reduce total Super Bowl bets, but online to surge February 2, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Elise Amendola
SUPER BOWL
New England Patriots will send 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV February 2, 2021 | 7:24 PM
Tom Brady high-fives Danny Amendola.
DANNY AMENDOLA
Danny Amendola clarified his stance on the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate February 2, 2021 | 5:36 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will go head to head in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
SUPER BOWL LV
Patrick Mahomes explained why 'you're crazy' if you don't look up to Tom Brady as a young athlete February 2, 2021 | 3:24 PM
Jim Davis
Local
Red Sox spring training schedule released; pitchers and catchers to begin workouts on Feb. 17 February 2, 2021 | 3:03 PM
Mac Jones could go from playing the National Championship Game for Alabama to starting at quarterback for the Patriots.
Patriots
What NFL draft prospect Mac Jones had to say about possible Patriots interest February 2, 2021 | 2:50 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle enjoy a confetti celebration after their NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers in 2020.
NFL
Why George Kittle believes the 49ers can win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo February 2, 2021 | 1:55 PM
Winslow Townson
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia never played with Nomar Garciaparra, but they sure share plenty in Red Sox lore February 2, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Cohasset's Mike Monaco is all set up and ready to broadcast Syracuse-Northeastern from his Chicago bedroom.
MEDIA
How Cohasset native Mike Monaco calls games for ESPN from his bedroom February 2, 2021 | 12:42 PM
Will Middlebrooks is congratulated by Dustin Pedroia after scoring on a Jacoby Ellsbury double against the Kansas City Royals in 2013.
DUSTIN PEDROIA
Will Middlebrooks explained why the Red Sox should retire Dustin Pedroia's number February 2, 2021 | 12:27 PM
Brett Duke
Tom Brady
Here are the Tom Brady prop bets for Super Bowl LV February 2, 2021 | 11:16 AM
John Tlumacki
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy recalled Dustin Pedroia's humorous reaction to being a 2nd-round pick in 2004 February 2, 2021 | 10:39 AM
NBA
Fans ejected from courtside seats after verbal altercation with LeBron James February 2, 2021 | 10:33 AM
The Bruins scored five unanswered goals Monday to defeat the Capitals, 5-3.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Capitals February 2, 2021 | 8:21 AM
David Pastrnak scored twice in the Bruins' win on Monday.
Bruins
Bruins' David Pastrnak felt like he got hit by a train in return to ice February 2, 2021 | 7:27 AM
MLB
Report: Coach, ex-manager Mickey Callaway pursued women in media February 2, 2021 | 2:07 AM
Trent Frederic fought Tom Wilson in the Bruins' win on Monday.
Bruins
Here's why the Bruins' Trent Frederic was glad 'opportunity presented itself' to fight Tom Wilson February 1, 2021 | 11:36 PM
MLB
MLB to start on time after players reject delay February 1, 2021 | 11:11 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Capitals 5-3 February 1, 2021 | 10:00 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics' Marcus Smart 'very sore' after suffering calf tear February 1, 2021 | 9:14 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well aware of his history against Tom Brady.
SUPER BOWL
Travis Kelce has never beaten Tom Brady in playoffs, and he's well aware February 1, 2021 | 6:43 PM
Dustin Pedroia is welcomed to the dugout after hitting a home run in 2012.
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q: Will Dustin Pedroia make the Hall of Fame? February 1, 2021 | 6:19 PM