Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is open to the idea of playing for the Patriots

On The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — who has played for the three other teams in the AFC East — sounded comfortable with the idea of going 4 for 4 and suiting up for the Patriots.

Asked if he would cross New England off his list — like Matthew Stafford reportedly did — Fitzpatrick seemed open to the possibility of playing for the Patriots.

“I love Matt Stafford,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t know him real well as a guy, but as a player, watching him, I’m real excited to see what happens with him on the Rams.

“But no,” he added. “For me, I can’t be as picky as Matt Stafford.”

The 38-year-old Fitzpatrick, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, played in nine games last season with Miami. He started seven, and finished with 2,091 passing yards, a 69 percent completion rate, to go along with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Harvard product, who has played for eight teams over the course of his career, has been a free agent on several occasions. As a result, he knows it’s a long journey between now and the start of the new league year.

“That stuff doesn’t really happen until March,” Fitzpatrick said of the annual free-agent frenzy. “So what I’ve learned over the years is not to sit and worry about it or put too much time into it until that March date rolls around.”

He is aware this is setting up to be a memorable offseason when it comes to the quarterback position.

“This offseason, we already saw with [Jared] Goff and Stafford, obviously. Who knows what’s going to happen with Deshaun [Watson]. There’s rumors everywhere in the quarterback market. But there’s a lot of teams that are looking for a new quarterback or quarterbacks,” Fitzpatrick said.

For his part, he wants to keep playing.

“For me personally, I have to take every offseason now and just reassess,” he added. “I know these last two years have really re-lit that fire under me. I still want to play. I enjoy being out there playing. Things are a little more complicated for me now with my oldest going into high school and six little ones trailing behind him. So, there’s a lot of thought that has to go into this thing. But I still love playing the game.”