Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is open to the idea of playing for the Patriots

Charles Krupa
Could Ryan Fitzpatrick fit in Foxborough?
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 3, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Related Links

On The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — who has played for the three other teams in the AFC East — sounded comfortable with the idea of going 4 for 4 and suiting up for the Patriots.

Asked if he would cross New England off his list — like Matthew Stafford reportedly did — Fitzpatrick seemed open to the possibility of playing for the Patriots.

“I love Matt Stafford,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don’t know him real well as a guy, but as a player, watching him, I’m real excited to see what happens with him on the Rams.

“But no,” he added. “For me, I can’t be as picky as Matt Stafford.”

The 38-year-old Fitzpatrick, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March, played in nine games last season with Miami. He started seven, and finished with 2,091 passing yards, a 69 percent completion rate, to go along with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Advertisement

The Harvard product, who has played for eight teams over the course of his career, has been a free agent on several occasions. As a result, he knows it’s a long journey between now and the start of the new league year.

“That stuff doesn’t really happen until March,” Fitzpatrick said of the annual free-agent frenzy. “So what I’ve learned over the years is not to sit and worry about it or put too much time into it until that March date rolls around.”

He is aware this is setting up to be a memorable offseason when it comes to the quarterback position.

“This offseason, we already saw with [Jared] Goff and Stafford, obviously. Who knows what’s going to happen with Deshaun [Watson]. There’s rumors everywhere in the quarterback market. But there’s a lot of teams that are looking for a new quarterback or quarterbacks,” Fitzpatrick said.

For his part, he wants to keep playing.

“For me personally, I have to take every offseason now and just reassess,” he added. “I know these last two years have really re-lit that fire under me. I still want to play. I enjoy being out there playing. Things are a little more complicated for me now with my oldest going into high school and six little ones trailing behind him. So, there’s a lot of thought that has to go into this thing. But I still love playing the game.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
'I talked to Danny Amendola yesterday': Rob Ninkovich responded to comments about Bill Belichick February 3, 2021 | 9:55 AM
Football fan Brian Pope browses for Tom Brady jerseys in the pro shop at Gillette Stadium, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is going to the Super Bowl for the 10th time, and New England Patriots football fans are cheering for him -- just like before.
Tom Brady
Some Patriots fans are rooting for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl. Others are dreading it. February 3, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Super Bowl
Tampa's famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl February 3, 2021 | 3:11 AM
Tom Brady
QB whisperers Christensen, Moore see a different side to Tom Brady February 3, 2021 | 2:40 AM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Warriors on Tuesday.
CELTICS WIN
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics to an ugly win over the Warriors February 3, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum remind Steph Curry of himself and Klay Thompson.
CELTICS
Here's why Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown remind Stephen Curry of himself and Klay Thompson February 2, 2021 | 10:20 PM
Zdeno Chara's sticks were accidentally shipped to a man in New Jersey.
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara's '30 feet tall' hockey sticks were accidentally shipped to man in New Jersey February 2, 2021 | 8:21 PM
FILE: This Sept. 9, 2018 file photo shows football fans waiting for kickoff in the sports betting lounge at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J.
Super Bowl
Virus may reduce total Super Bowl bets, but online to surge February 2, 2021 | 8:03 PM
Elise Amendola
SUPER BOWL
New England Patriots will send 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV February 2, 2021 | 7:24 PM
Tom Brady high-fives Danny Amendola.
DANNY AMENDOLA
Danny Amendola clarified his stance on the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate February 2, 2021 | 5:36 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will go head to head in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
SUPER BOWL LV
Patrick Mahomes explained why 'you're crazy' if you don't look up to Tom Brady as a young athlete February 2, 2021 | 3:24 PM
Jim Davis
Local
Red Sox spring training schedule released; pitchers and catchers to begin workouts on Feb. 17 February 2, 2021 | 3:03 PM
Mac Jones could go from playing the National Championship Game for Alabama to starting at quarterback for the Patriots.
Patriots
What NFL draft prospect Mac Jones had to say about possible Patriots interest February 2, 2021 | 2:50 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle enjoy a confetti celebration after their NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers in 2020.
NFL
Why George Kittle believes the 49ers can win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo February 2, 2021 | 1:55 PM
Winslow Townson
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia never played with Nomar Garciaparra, but they sure share plenty in Red Sox lore February 2, 2021 | 1:38 PM
Cohasset's Mike Monaco is all set up and ready to broadcast Syracuse-Northeastern from his Chicago bedroom.
MEDIA
How Cohasset native Mike Monaco calls games for ESPN from his bedroom February 2, 2021 | 12:42 PM
Will Middlebrooks is congratulated by Dustin Pedroia after scoring on a Jacoby Ellsbury double against the Kansas City Royals in 2013.
DUSTIN PEDROIA
Will Middlebrooks explained why the Red Sox should retire Dustin Pedroia's number February 2, 2021 | 12:27 PM
Brett Duke
Tom Brady
Here are the Tom Brady prop bets for Super Bowl LV February 2, 2021 | 11:16 AM
John Tlumacki
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy recalled Dustin Pedroia's humorous reaction to being a 2nd-round pick in 2004 February 2, 2021 | 10:39 AM
NBA
Fans ejected from courtside seats after verbal altercation with LeBron James February 2, 2021 | 10:33 AM
The Bruins scored five unanswered goals Monday to defeat the Capitals, 5-3.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Capitals February 2, 2021 | 8:21 AM
David Pastrnak scored twice in the Bruins' win on Monday.
Bruins
Bruins' David Pastrnak felt like he got hit by a train in return to ice February 2, 2021 | 7:27 AM
MLB
Report: Coach, ex-manager Mickey Callaway pursued women in media February 2, 2021 | 2:07 AM
Trent Frederic fought Tom Wilson in the Bruins' win on Monday.
Bruins
Here's why the Bruins' Trent Frederic was glad 'opportunity presented itself' to fight Tom Wilson February 1, 2021 | 11:36 PM
MLB
MLB to start on time after players reject delay February 1, 2021 | 11:11 PM
David Pastrnak celebrates his goal during the second period.
Bruins
Bruins storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Capitals 5-3 February 1, 2021 | 10:00 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics' Marcus Smart 'very sore' after suffering calf tear February 1, 2021 | 9:14 PM
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is well aware of his history against Tom Brady.
SUPER BOWL
Travis Kelce has never beaten Tom Brady in playoffs, and he's well aware February 1, 2021 | 6:43 PM
Dustin Pedroia is welcomed to the dugout after hitting a home run in 2012.
Dustin Pedroia
Sports Q: Will Dustin Pedroia make the Hall of Fame? February 1, 2021 | 6:19 PM
Tom Brady would win his seventh ring with a victory on Sunday.
"Michael’s one of my sports idols."
Here's what Tom Brady said about potentially passing Michael Jordan in titles February 1, 2021 | 6:10 PM