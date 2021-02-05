Devin McCourty called Danny Amendola’s ‘Patriot Way’ comments ‘a little bit of a slap in the face’

"I don't think that came out the correct way at all."

Devin McCourty
Devin McCourty in 2019. –AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 5, 2021 | 11:22 AM

Days after wide receiver Danny Amendola made some polarizing comments about the real embodiment of the “Patriot Way,” another of his former teammates spoke up to disagree.

Devin McCourty, a member of three Super Bowl-winning New England defenses, took issue with Amendola’s characterization.

“I think [Amendola’s] trying to let people know Tom’s greatness. I don’t think that came out the correct way at all,” McCourty responded when asked about it on ESPN Friday morning.

Still, he did agree with one of Amendola’s points.

“I think what he said about the coaches is true,” said McCourty. “That’s what coaching is: It’s watching film and putting guys in the best position.”

Advertisement

“When I think about the Patriot Way, I think about a team,” McCourty added. “If you want to call Tom the best player on the Patriot Way and the leader of it, no doubt about it. But you can’t tell me in all of those games in all of these years throughout that the defense and other guys haven’t had something to do with it. That’s all guys coming [through], all guys believing in that. We’ve had great players across the board. We’ve had guys like Darrelle Revis, Vince Wilfork, the Tedy Bruschis, the Willie McGinests, the Ty Laws. Ty Law’s a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is the Patriot Way also.”

The 33-year-old safety acknowledged that, on the surface, Amendola’s comments were disrespectful to everyone else on the rosters for the six Patriots Super Bowl-winning teams.

“Whether you want to call Tom the leader of the Patriot Way, because I think a lot does trickle down from him, but I think it was a little bit of a slap in the face to all of the other guys that are not Tom Brady,” McCourty explained.

“I don’t think he meant it that way,” McCourty said of Amendola. “I think he really wanted to push Tom Brady’s greatness, what Tom Brady is, because everyone puts us in this Brady vs. Belichick arena, and I think [Amendola] was really trying to tell people Tom is a great player.

Advertisement

“For me I don’t think you have to defend that,”  McCourty concluded. “Turn on the film, turn on this year. If you thought Tom Brady was a system quarterback, you probably need to go dive into the snow if you’re in the Northeast right now, head first, because he’s shown every bit of him [that] he can go win anywhere and really at any moment.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick Devin McCourty Super Bowl

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Mean Tweets
Tom Brady got a very NSFW 'Mean Tweets' edition from Jimmy Kimmel February 5, 2021 | 10:25 AM
Brady and Goodell
Tom Brady
Here's what Roger Goodell said about Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl LV February 5, 2021 | 10:11 AM
Elaine Thompson
Red Sox
Pitcher Garrett Richards explained why he joined the Red Sox February 5, 2021 | 8:30 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady made two very specific requests of his new center Ryan Jensen February 5, 2021 | 2:44 AM
Tom Brady has had good things to say about the Patriots all year.
PATRIOTS
Here's what Tom Brady said about the Patriots throughout the season February 4, 2021 | 10:25 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown placed fourth at their respective positions in the first round of All-Star voting.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown place fourth in respective positions in first round of All-Star votes February 4, 2021 | 7:54 PM
Tom Brady takes on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.
SUPER BOWL LV
Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV February 4, 2021 | 7:28 PM
Stan Grossfeld
Patriots
In Tom Bradys previous Super Bowls, the 4th quarters were packed with drama February 4, 2021 | 3:54 PM
A police officer on a bicycle rides past signage for Super Bowl 55 as he patrols the perimeter of the NFL Experience on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Super Bowl
What NFL experts are predicting for the 2021 Super Bowl February 4, 2021 | 3:05 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Here's what Danny Ainge thinks the Celtics need before the NBA trade deadline February 4, 2021 | 2:15 PM
Bill Russell COVID 19 PSA
Celtics
'This is one shot I won’t block': Bill Russell recorded a COVID-19 vaccine PSA February 4, 2021 | 1:20 PM
Tom Brady Logan Ryan
Tom Brady
'I think he's shown a lot of players that they can pick their spot': Logan Ryan on Tom Brady's example February 4, 2021 | 11:46 AM
NFL
George Kittle dismisses 'chatter' about Niners trading Jimmy Garoppolo February 4, 2021 | 10:18 AM
Matthew Stafford
Patriots
'He's just not tough enough': Tedy Bruschi thinks Rams paid 'ridiculous' price for Matthew Stafford February 4, 2021 | 10:07 AM
Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with Brad Marchand (63) and David Pastrnak (88) after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime.
Bruins
What we learned from the Bruins' exhilarating win over the Flyers February 4, 2021 | 7:17 AM
The Celtics took on the Kings on Wednesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as short-handed Celtics fall to Kings in chaotic finish February 4, 2021 | 1:04 AM
BRUINS WIN
Pastrnak's hat trick and Bergeron's overtime goal notch the Bruins another comeback February 3, 2021 | 11:02 PM
Brad Stevens said believes the NBA will find a way to do its All-Star game safely.
Celtics
Brad Stevens believes NBA will find a way to have its All-Star game safely February 3, 2021 | 10:05 PM
Tom Brady and Charlie Baker shake hands after a charity game in 2016.
Tom Brady
Charlie Baker cheering for Tom Brady, urges fans to watch Super Bowl safely February 3, 2021 | 8:23 PM
Lawrence Guy wants Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl.
"He did something that everybody thought he couldn’t do."
Here's why Lawrence Guy is cheering for Tom Brady to win Super Bowl February 3, 2021 | 6:59 PM
Super Bowl
Antonio Brown says he's grateful for 2nd chance provided by Buccaneers February 3, 2021 | 6:52 PM
Jeff Hafley is entering year two with the Eagles.
BC FOOTBALL
Jeff Hafley describes how Drew Kendall, Jaiden Lars-Woodbey fit into BC's plans February 3, 2021 | 5:24 PM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: 'I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England' February 3, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Brandin Cooks Belichick
Patriots
Brandin Cooks believes Bill Belichick will turn the Patriots around February 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Tom Brady is ready for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.
Tom Brady
5 things we learned from Seth Wickersham's latest story on Tom Brady February 3, 2021 | 3:03 PM
Tom Brady is earning good money in incentives.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady told a Buccaneers player to stop crying following NFC title win February 3, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Rodney Harrison: It would be a 'terrible mistake' for Patriots to bring back Cam Newton February 3, 2021 | 1:08 PM
Charles Krupa
Patriots
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is open to the idea of playing for the Patriots February 3, 2021 | 10:01 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
'I talked to Danny Amendola yesterday': Rob Ninkovich responded to comments about Bill Belichick February 3, 2021 | 9:55 AM
Football fan Brian Pope browses for Tom Brady jerseys in the pro shop at Gillette Stadium, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is going to the Super Bowl for the 10th time, and New England Patriots football fans are cheering for him -- just like before.
Tom Brady
Some Patriots fans are rooting for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl. Others are dreading it. February 3, 2021 | 7:40 AM