Steve Harvey roasts the Patriots in NFL Honors monologue

The Patriots’ worst season in two decades seems to be a uniting force among football fans.

Comedian Steve Harvey took the opportunity to make jokes at the Patriots’ expense on Saturday. Hosting the NFL Honors, Harvey took multiple shots at the Patriots after they finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000.

“I actually loved some of the things they changed (this season),” Harvey said. “First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Patriot fans, they don’t even know what to do with themselves, ’cause they ain’t never had free time in January. They’ve been calling up all the Browns fans for advice.”

Advertisement

“Another thing new thing that I thought was pretty cool this season was the NFL added two extra teams to the playoffs this year. And the Patriots still didn’t make it!” Harvey later joked.

Harvey’s roasting of the Patriots didn’t end there. With Tom Brady reaching the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first year away from New England, Harvey took another dig at the Patriots for letting Brady leave.

“You know the only one enjoying the Patriots not making the playoffs more than me is Tom Brady,” Harvey said. “He’s got to be. You know how good it must feel for Tom to be in the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick? I know he’s got to be tired of all that. Every time he won a ring, it’s the Patriots system. Well, let me tell you something. The Patriots system is at the house eating nachos right now.”

The Patriots weren’t the only team that Harvey made jokes about. Harvey also made light of the Washington Football Team’s name change. He also made jokes about the virtual NFL Draft and Philip Rivers retiring.

You can watch Harvey’s whole monologue here.