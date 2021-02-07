Steve Harvey roasts the Patriots in NFL Honors monologue

"Patriot fans, they don't even know what to do with themselves, 'cause they ain't never had free time in January."

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. After an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the Oscars' best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight,” on Feb. 26, 2017, Harvey tweeted: “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Steve Harvey held nothing back in his roasting of the Patriots. –John Locher/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 7, 2021

The Patriots’ worst season in two decades seems to be a uniting force among football fans.

Comedian Steve Harvey took the opportunity to make jokes at the Patriots’ expense on Saturday. Hosting the NFL Honors, Harvey took multiple shots at the Patriots after they finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000.

“I actually loved some of the things they changed (this season),” Harvey said. “First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. Patriot fans, they don’t even know what to do with themselves, ’cause they ain’t never had free time in January. They’ve been calling up all the Browns fans for advice.”

Advertisement

“Another thing new thing that I thought was pretty cool this season was the NFL added two extra teams to the playoffs this year. And the Patriots still didn’t make it!” Harvey later joked.

Harvey’s roasting of the Patriots didn’t end there. With Tom Brady reaching the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first year away from New England, Harvey took another dig at the Patriots for letting Brady leave.

“You know the only one enjoying the Patriots not making the playoffs more than me is Tom Brady,” Harvey said. “He’s got to be. You know how good it must feel for Tom to be in the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick? I know he’s got to be tired of all that. Every time he won a ring, it’s the Patriots system. Well, let me tell you something. The Patriots system is at the house eating nachos right now.”

The Patriots weren’t the only team that Harvey made jokes about. Harvey also made light of the Washington Football Team’s name change. He also made jokes about the virtual NFL Draft and Philip Rivers retiring.

You can watch Harvey’s whole monologue here.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady's celebrated his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's teammate captures his locker room reaction to Super Bowl win February 8, 2021 | 10:53 AM
Tom Brady Fournette Bucs texts
Tom Brady
Here's what Tom Brady was texting teammates before Super Bowl LV February 8, 2021 | 10:37 AM
Rio Pedro Gomez
Obituaries
Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58 February 8, 2021 | 9:52 AM
SUPER BOWL LV
Bucs' Maral Javadifar, Lori Locust 1st women coaches to win Super Bowl February 8, 2021 | 9:42 AM
SUPER BOWL LV
Throngs of maskless fans celebrate Tampa's Super Bowl win February 8, 2021 | 9:29 AM
Tyreek Hill Antoine Winfield
SUPER BOWL LV
The reason why Antoine Winfield Jr. said he 'had to' taunt Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV February 8, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory.
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Gronkowski: Super Bowl win 'one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history' February 8, 2021 | 1:01 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski SB LV
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady praised Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown after winning Super Bowl LV February 8, 2021 | 12:12 AM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
STREAKER
Video: Super Bowl streaker slides into the end zone after juking two guards February 8, 2021 | 12:00 AM
Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Tom Brady
7 thoughts on the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 | 11:06 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
TOM BRADY
Watch: Tom Brady celebrates with kids on field after Super Bowl win February 7, 2021 | 10:55 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
The Patriots congratulated Tom Brady on winning his 7th Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Tom Brady talks with Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9 February 7, 2021 | 10:31 PM
CHIEFS' PENALTIES
A look at all the penalties the Chiefs committed in Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 | 10:26 PM
Tom Brady confronted Tyrann Mathieu in the first half of Super Bowl LV.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady confronts Tyrann Mathieu after targeting him on Antonio Brown touchdown February 7, 2021 | 10:01 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
TOM BRADY
New England reacts as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connect on two Super Bowl TDs February 7, 2021 | 8:16 PM
TAMPA BAY
Here's what the Super Bowl is like for fans who were able to attend February 7, 2021 | 6:39 PM
Matt Ludtke
TOM BRADY
'There is only the next one': Tom Brady shared a pre-Super Bowl hype video February 7, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Evan Vucci
Super Bowl
Who would President Biden rather catch passes from? He picks Patrick Mahomes over Tom Brady. February 7, 2021 | 5:25 PM
Entertainment
The Latest: Brady, Bucs dominate Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 5:24 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Suns, as Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum struggle from field February 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Tom Brady reacts after a third-quarter touchdown Sunday night.
Super Bowl
Tom Brady earns 7th Super Bowl title with Bucs' 31-9 win over Chiefs February 7, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. describes his 'harrowing' battle with COVID-19 February 7, 2021 | 3:48 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Ahead of his 10th Super Bowl appearance, Tom Brady reflects on his shots at the Lombardi Trophy February 7, 2021 | 2:52 PM
Carson Wentz's days in Philadelphia appear to be over. Are new days in New England ahead?
Patriots QB
NFL experts weigh in on possibility of Carson Wentz coming to New England February 7, 2021 | 2:08 PM
The doctors, nurses, and clinicians will fly to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in the New England Patriots plane on Sunday morning.
Super Bowl
Vaccinated health care workers board Patriots plane for Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 2:05 PM
Getty Images for On Location Exp
Tom Brady
Phil Simms knows Tom Bradys game better than any NFL analyst February 7, 2021 | 11:23 AM
Kamil Krzaczynski
Tom Brady
It should be easy to root for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, but these feelings are complicated February 7, 2021 | 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant is out for a second time this season due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.
NBA
Growing chorus of NBA stars boos league’s virus strategy February 7, 2021 | 8:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures before a game.
NFL
At the Super Bowl, Antonio Brown tries to move on. Many cannot. February 7, 2021 | 8:34 AM