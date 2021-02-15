Ex-NFL exec thinks Nick Caserio’s history with Bill Belichick gives Patriots a chance at Deshaun Watson

Caserio has said the Texans aren't trading Watson.

Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston.
Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 15, 2021 | 4:52 PM

The Patriots might actually have an advantage in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, according to one former NFL executive.

In a segment on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday, former Jets general manager and former Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum said Nick Caserio’s working history with Bill Belichick could help the Patriots in a potential trade for Watson.

“Absolutely,” Tannenbaum said when asked if the working history between Caserio and Belichick makes it possible for a Watson trade to happen. “And Bill Belichick, what is he? He’s opportunistic. So, if he had to give up multiple first-round picks, maybe a really good player, they have a couple they can move from, that if they can get Deshaun Watson, it can transform their organization over the next 10 years.”

Advertisement

Caserio, who spent the last 20 seasons in the Patriots’ organization in different roles, was hired by the Texans in January to be their general manager. The fallout from the Texans’ hiring process of Caserio has reportedly led Watson to make a trade request. However, Caserio has stated that the Texans won’t trade Watson.

If Watson does end up on the market, Tannenbaum expects Belichick to be “real aggressive.”

Tannenbaum recognizes that trading for Watson may be a long shot for the Patriots or any team. He thinks the more likely option for the Patriots’ starting quarterback spot in 2021 will be a rookie.

“I think it’s going to be Mac Jones, University of Alabama, (with a) first-round pick. They trade up to get him,” Tannenbaum said. ” … I think the more realistic approach is going to be Mac Jones, Alabama.”

Patriots scouts spoke to Jones during the week of the Senior Bowl. Jones is projected to be selected in the first round of the draft by most draft analysts.

In the same segment, former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich had another prediction as to where Watson will end up. Ninkovich predicted that Watson, along with Rob Gronkowski, will end up in Miami to become members of the Dolphins.

Advertisement

“I think Deshaun Watson is going to be [Gronkowski’s] quarterback,” Ninkovich said. “I think (Dolphins coach) B-Flo (Brian Flores) is going to call up Nick Caserio and say ‘I’ve got a third overall pick in the first round. I’ve got a pick No. 18 in the first round. I’ve got pick 36th in the second round. And I’ve got Tua (Tagovailoa).

“I think we’re going to have a Gronk-Deshaun Watson duo next year.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jayson Tatum's struggled shooting as of late and needs to turn it around in order for the Celtics to right the ship.
CHAD FINN
What needs to happen for the Celtics' season to get back on the right track February 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 7, 2021. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9. (Chang W. Lee/The New York Times)
Sports Q
Will Tom Brady win another Super Bowl? February 15, 2021 | 5:19 PM
DOUG MILLS
Tom Brady
Here's what Tom Brady reportedly said to Buccaneers teammates prior to Super Bowl LV February 15, 2021 | 3:54 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
Celtics
Danny Ainge takes responsibility for Celtics' recent struggles, says it's 'not a time to panic' February 15, 2021 | 2:09 PM
Rick Osentoski
Patriots
Matthew Stafford doesn't confirm lack of interest in Patriots February 15, 2021 | 12:52 PM
Jim Christian was relieved from his duties as Boston College's men's basketball coach on Monday.
BC BASKETBALL
Boston College parts ways with men's basketball coach Jim Christian February 15, 2021 | 12:45 PM
Jessica Pegula is moving on to the quarterfinals in the Australian Open.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Daughter of Bills, Sabres owners into all-US quarterfinal in Australian Open February 15, 2021 | 10:32 AM
Daytona 500
Michael McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory February 15, 2021 | 10:04 AM
The Celtics were blown out by the Wizards on Sunday.
CELTICS
Celtics see room for improvement after loss to Wizards but positives hard to find February 15, 2021 | 9:52 AM
NBA
Cavaliers will reportedly sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade February 15, 2021 | 1:49 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Wizards on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Bradley Beal, Wizards embarrass Celtics February 14, 2021 | 3:46 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
JIMMY G
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly likely to stay with 49ers if they don't take a 'big swing' at quarterback February 14, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Aaron Nesmith will get opportunities, per Brad Stevens.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens says rookie Aaron Nesmith 'will get opportunities' February 14, 2021 | 12:51 PM
Cam Newton was non-committal about his potential return next year.
Cam Newton
Mike Reiss, Keyshawn Johnson believe Cam Newton could be back with the Patriots February 14, 2021 | 12:44 PM
Lynne Sladky
CHAD FINN
Superlatives from a memorable season of NFL broadcasts February 14, 2021 | 9:48 AM
Tom Brady
Daughter of Lombardi Trophy designer 'upset' over Tom Brady's trophy toss February 14, 2021 | 9:08 AM
Bruins
Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mathew Barzal help Islanders top hot Bruins 4-2 February 14, 2021 | 7:48 AM
Mathew Barzal celebrates his third-period goal in front of the Bruins' bench.
Bruins
3 takeaways as the Bruins' winning streak comes to an end in loss to the Islanders February 14, 2021 | 7:38 AM
Chris Hogan played college lacrosse at Penn State.
CHRIS HOGAN
Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan is hoping to make a comeback — in lacrosse February 13, 2021 | 3:33 PM
In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle walks on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Northern Illinois in Iowa City, Iowa.
NFL
Coach resigns from Jacksonville Jaguars after outcry over his past February 13, 2021 | 2:44 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Just 6 days after the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is back to work training with Alex Guerrero February 13, 2021 | 12:05 PM
AJ Quetta was seriously injured after colliding head first into the side wall of a rink during a game in West Springfield.
AJ QUETTA
AJ Quetta's father provided an encouraging update on his son's recovery February 13, 2021 | 10:18 AM
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half Friday.
NBA
Terry Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114 February 13, 2021 | 9:14 AM
Jaylen Brown took a beating against the Pistons on Friday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says Celtics need to lessen load on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum February 13, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Elsa
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' second straight win over the Rangers February 13, 2021 | 12:05 AM
The Celtics took on the Pistons on Friday.
Celtics
Celtics go back to losing ways, fall 108-102 to the Pistons February 12, 2021 | 11:26 PM
Saddiq Bey (left) scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Pistons to a win over the Celtics.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Saddiq Bey's career-high helps bury Celtics vs. Pistons February 12, 2021 | 10:55 PM
Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu had multiple confrontations in Super Bowl LV.
Tom Brady
NFL Films reportedly won't release audio of Tom Brady's exchange with Tyrann Mathieu February 12, 2021 | 10:35 PM
Nick Ritchie celebrates his goal in the Bruins' win over the Rangers.
Bruins
Jaroslav Halak, Nick Ritchie lead Bruins past Rangers 1-0 for 5th straight February 12, 2021 | 10:26 PM
Bill Russell and Tom Heinsohn share a laugh before a game in the 2008 NBA Finals.
BILL RUSSELL
Bill Russell reminds people of his accomplishments in greatest athlete of all-time debate February 12, 2021 | 10:02 PM