An ESPN analyst thinks the Patriots will end up with Marcus Mariota at quarterback in 2021

The NFL offseason has barely begun, and there have already been multiple high-level trades involving quarterbacks.

The Patriots, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, could get in on the act as well.

In a recent column predicting who the 32 starting quarterbacks will be in the 2021 season, Yates listed a surprise for New England.

Marcus Mariota, the second overall pick by the Titans in the 2015 draft, is currently a backup with the Raiders. Whether “via trade or cut,” Yates believes Mariota could end up with the Patriots.

“The Patriots are among a group of teams that are too far from the top of the draft order to be a likely landing spot for the top-draft-prospect quarterbacks, meaning we’re examining other veteran options who could be logical fits,” Yates wrote.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has been dubbed the “wild card” of the potentially available quarterbacks in the current offseason, given both his talent but inconsistency.

In Yates’s view, Mariota might provide the Patriots with a viable option as a starter. He also doesn’t believe that Las Vegas will keep Mariota as just a backup for another season, given his salary.

“Mariota is under contract for one more year with the Raiders but carries a cap charge of $10.725 million, an unlikely tab for them to pay for a backup in a cap-tightened year,” Yates explained.

The Patriots hold the 15th pick in the 2021 draft, and recent projections have shifted away from quarterbacks to other impact players of need.