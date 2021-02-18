Patriots reportedly had ‘no real interest’ in former Eagles QB Carson Wentz

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation is still unresolved for next season, but according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, they never had interest in former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

Not that this comes as a surprise, but the #Patriots had no real interest in acquiring Carson Wentz, per source. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 18, 2021

On Thursday, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for two draft picks, including the Colts’ 2021 third-round selection. The second pick — which conveys in 2022– has an interesting protection, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen: If Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps, the pick will become a first-rounder instead of a second-rounder. That also applies if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps and they reach the playoffs.

Advertisement

Wentz, 28, had a completion percentage of 57.4 last season. He was the Eagles’ second overall pick in 2016 and had a QB record of 11-2 in 2017 but suffered a torn ACL, and Nick Foles led the Eagles to their victory in Super Bowl LII over the Patriots. Wentz also suffered a vertebral fracture in 2018 and a Grade 1 concussion in 2020.

Giardi recently put Cam Newton’s chances of a return to New England at “35, 40 percent” despite fans’ objections after Newton and the Patriots struggled to a 7-9 record this past season. The Patriots have also been tied to Jimmy Garoppolo (although that might be wishful thinking), Marcus Mariota, Deshaun Watson, and others.