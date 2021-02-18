Morning sports update: A former Patriot explained how Bill Belichick used media criticism as motivation

The Celtics lost to the Hawks on Wednesday, 122-114. Boston was unable to contain Atlanta guard Trae Young, who finished the game with 40 points.

On Saturday, the Celtics will face the Hawks against at 7:30 p.m.

The Bruins are back tonight against the Devils at 7 p.m.

Damien Woody’s reaction to Tom Brady’s “talk radio” tweet: On Wednesday, Tom Brady shared a video on his social media that was a montage of criticism (of him and his teammates) juxtaposed with the Buccaneers’ recent Super Bowl triumph.

“I love talk radio,” Brady wrote as the caption of the video.

Brady, 43, has made it known before that he hears some of the criticism when it’s made. And with the latest video, it’s clear the seven-time Super Bowl winner uses it as motivation.

Another former Patriot, ESPN analyst Damien Woody, explained Brady did this for years in New England. Despite the famous Bill Belichick phrase “ignore the noise,” Woody noted that Belichick embraced anything critical of the team.

“It reminds me of when I played for the Patriots and coach Belichick would be on the stair-master with this whole packet of clippings from news media, just all the things that were said, and he would be highlighting them to show us in meetings or the night before the game,” Woody explained on “Get Up!” during a Thursday morning segment on ESPN.

“I think Tom is very good at copying Bill Belichick in that matter,” added the former Patriots offensive lineman.

Woody, who was a Patriots first-round pick in 1999, played on New England’s first two Super Bowl championship teams. His assertion caught ESPN host Mike Greenberg off-guard as the assumption has always been that Belichick doesn’t notice or acknowledge media coverage.

“He was paying close attention to the things being said about his team?” asked Greenberg.

“Absolutely,” Woody replied.

“When you hear people up in New England saying they’re ignoring the noise, trust me, no,” Woody added. “They are paying attention to everything that we have to say.”

Trivia: Damien Woody was one of two Patriots first-round picks in 1999. Can you name New England’s other top choice from that draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A linebacker from Ohio State.

On this day: In 1999, the Yankees completed a trade with the Blue Jays to acquire Roger Clemens in exchange for Homer Bush, Graeme Lloyd, and David Wells.

The deal was a blow for Red Sox fans, who had to brace themselves as the former Boston ace would don the hated pinstripes. Having left the Red Sox as a free agent, Clemens went to Toronto and revitalized his career with back-to-back Cy Young Award wins.

In joining the defending World Series champions, who were coming off one of the greatest seasons in baseball history, Clemens was an example of the rich getting richer.

Despite the hype, Clemens suffered through a down year in his first season with New York. He went just 14-10, posting the highest ERA of his career (4.60). In the playoffs, he suffered a humbling 13-1 defeat to his old team (led by Pedro Martinez) in the Yankees’ only loss of the American League Championship Series.

Still, the 1999 season culminated with Clemens attaining the one thing that had eluded him to that point in his career: a World Series victory. In the series-clinching Game 4, he pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just one run and getting the win.

Daily highlight: Jonathan Huberdeau led the Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes on Wednesday with two goals (including the overtime winner). But it was his lone assist on the night that stole the show.

Trivia answer: Andy Katzenmoyer