‘I impact kids lives in a positive way’: Cam Newton responds to viral video of young heckler

After a video surfaced of a child at a football camp heckling him and calling him “ass,” Cam Newton posted the aftermath on his Instagram on Sunday.

The original video went viral, as the heckler yelled at Newton, who approached the child and responded, “I’m rich.”

“Where’s your daddy at?” Newton asked. “Where’s your dad? Let me talk to your dad. I’m not talking to a little boy. Where’s your dad? Where’s your pop?”

On Sunday, Newton released a follow-up video of the aftermath. In it, he addressed the heckler calmly.

“Ain’t no disrespect,” Newton said. “If you want some attention, I’m gonna give you some attention. The right way, bro.”

Newton queried what the heckler did in his games today. The heckler said his team went 2-1 but didn’t say what he did individually.

“Don’t act shy,” Newton said.

A teammate informed Newton that the heckler has “speed.” The heckler implored Newton to watch him on YouTube. Later, he pointed out that there were cameras everywhere around Newton.

“It’s your fault why everybody’s looking,” Newton noted. “I’m really just trying to ask a question.”

The scrum broke up peaceably. Newton later posted the incident on Instagram in his trademark font.

“What you didn’t see,” Newton wrote (some punctuation has been cleaned up for clarity). “I see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see took place over the weekend. To the natural eye, you see me asking the young man, ‘Where is your dad at?’ But to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with his father.”

Newton added that often, fans forget that athletes are “real dads, real friends, real brothers, real sons.”

“With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my All-Star team, I have given my time, my energy, and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see,” Newton wrote. “People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me ‘get in my feelings.’ But the truth is this: I impact kids lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it. I allow kids to realize there is an ‘out’ by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases, out of the hood!

“So with that being said, have yourself an unbelievable rest of your day.”