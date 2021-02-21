Watch: Cam Newton responds to young heckler at youth football camp

"Where's your dad?"

Cam Newton responded to a heckler at his own football camp.
Cam Newton responded to a heckler at his own football camp. –AP Photo/Doug Murray, File
By
February 21, 2021 | 5:50 PM

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made an appearance at a South Carolina football camp over the weekend to help advise a group of kids hoping to improve their football skills.

At one point, however, Newton had to answer a kid heckling him in what appeared to be a bid for social media attention.

“You’re a free agent,” the player repeated over and over, adding that Newton is “ass.” “You’re about to be poor.”

“I’m rich,” Newton responded simply, before adding, “Where’s your daddy at? Where’s your dad? Let me talk to your dad. I’m not talking to a little boy. Where’s your dad? Where’s your pop?”

Newton is, in fact, rich – he has earned over $122 million in contracts alone, to say nothing of his various endorsement deals.

Meanwhile, plenty of other attendees enjoyed Newton’s presence.

Of course, the kid in question presumably got what he wanted: He has gone viral, as plenty of high-profile Twitter accounts commented on his actions.

The lesson here, as always: In the internet age, the loudest person usually gets the most attention.

TOPICS: Patriots

