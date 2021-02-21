Watch: Cam Newton responds to young heckler at youth football camp

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made an appearance at a South Carolina football camp over the weekend to help advise a group of kids hoping to improve their football skills.

At one point, however, Newton had to answer a kid heckling him in what appeared to be a bid for social media attention.

“You’re a free agent,” the player repeated over and over, adding that Newton is “ass.” “You’re about to be poor.”

“I’m rich,” Newton responded simply, before adding, “Where’s your daddy at? Where’s your dad? Let me talk to your dad. I’m not talking to a little boy. Where’s your dad? Where’s your pop?”

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp 😳 (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Newton is, in fact, rich – he has earned over $122 million in contracts alone, to say nothing of his various endorsement deals.

Meanwhile, plenty of other attendees enjoyed Newton’s presence.

C1N Silver- lets go pic.twitter.com/eaImQbtdee — Cam Newton 7V7 (@CamNewton7v7) February 20, 2021

Of course, the kid in question presumably got what he wanted: He has gone viral, as plenty of high-profile Twitter accounts commented on his actions.

Probably should ask him how to be a MVP in the league you probably wanna play in first.. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ Smh https://t.co/QHj0hYgw1X — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2021

The lesson here, as always: In the internet age, the loudest person usually gets the most attention.