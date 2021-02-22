Cam Newton says his COVID setback early in the season played havoc with his production all year

“The offense kept going and I was stagnant for two weeks."

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Cam Newton is set to become a free agent this offseason. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
February 22, 2021 | 10:28 AM

Cam Newton said being sidelined with COVID-19 early in the 2020 campaign was a disruption to his preparation that left him racing to catch up all season long.

Speaking on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast, Newton said that when he returned, he was “thinking too much,” and it impacted his work under center — especially given the fact that he was trying to pick up a new offense after a shortened offseason.

“I was one of the first football players to catch it, and it happened so fast,” said Newton of COVID-19. “When I came back, that’s where the lack of an offseason and the lack of time in the system really showed itself. I was behind and I was thinking too much.

Advertisement

“The offense kept going and I was stagnant for two weeks. It was all new terminology. I wasn’t just trying to learn a system for what it was, I was learning a 20-year system in two months.”

While the numbers should be contextualized — the Patriots were without Julian Edelman after Week 7 for the rest of the season, for example — it’s hard not to notice that Newton’s passing numbers were much better pre-COVID than after.

Prior to him being quarantined following a Week 3 game against Las Vegas, Newton’s completion percentage was 68 percent, and included his best game of the season: a 30-for-44 performance against the Seahawks where he threw for a season-high 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

After his return, he had five games where he completed better than 65 percent of his throws, and had just four games where he topped 200 yards passing — the same total of games where he failed to reach 100 yards passing in that same stretch.

He did break the Patriots’ franchise record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (he finished with 592, breaking Steve Grogan’s old mark of 539 rushing yards). But from a passing perspective, it was a slog. When stacked against other seasons where he played 14 games or more, he had career lows in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Advertisement

As a team, the Patriots finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

“They threw everything at me, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Newton said. “At the end of the day, you have to go through things in that type of manner, to show yourself that you can’t skip processes. I’d be the first person to tell you that I needed time.”

Regardless of what happens, moving forward, Newton said he has nothing but respect for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who he calls “the most misunderstood person in sports.” And despite his 2020 struggles, Newton — who is an unrestricted free agent — says he has no plans to retire.

“I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it. There aren’t 32 guys better than me,” he said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Christian Petersen
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' picturesque win over the Flyers February 22, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics lost to the Pelicans on Sunday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Celtics need to 'mature and grow up' after blowing 24-point lead February 22, 2021 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton responded to a fan who went viral heckling him.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton responds to viral video of young heckler February 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Sports
Pastrnak's 3 goals lead Bruins past Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe February 21, 2021 | 10:44 PM
The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
BRUINS
Here's what the Bruins' Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers looked like from drone photos February 21, 2021 | 10:18 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from another 4th-quarter Celtics collapse February 21, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Cam Newton responded to a heckler at his own football camp.
CAM NEWTON
Watch: Cam Newton responds to young heckler at youth football camp February 21, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
MARCUS SMART
Marcus Smart reportedly unlikely to return prior to the All-Star break February 21, 2021 | 4:11 PM
The Celtics want to keep Robert Williams healthy.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens has kept Celtics big Robert Williams' minutes down early in season February 21, 2021 | 3:53 PM
Tom Brady
J.D. Martinez wears shirt of Tom Brady from the Super Bowl parade February 21, 2021 | 2:01 PM
Mac Jones could go from playing the National Championship Game for Alabama to starting at quarterback for the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis gives ringing endorsement of Mac Jones February 21, 2021 | 1:04 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
David Andrews would 'love to' stay with Patriots but is keeping options open February 21, 2021 | 10:31 AM
Kamil Krzaczynski
TV
Why wasn't a housebound nation tuning in to watch sports on TV last year? February 21, 2021 | 9:11 AM
The sights of Saturday's Avalanche-Golden Knights game at Lake Tahoe were picturesque, but delays stopped the game from being played during the day.
NHL
Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe February 21, 2021 | 7:58 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point in the men's singles final at the Australian Open.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Novak Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title February 21, 2021 | 7:00 AM
Christian Petersen
NHL
Bruins-Flyers outdoor game moved to Sunday evening February 20, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Members of the Bishop Feehan hockey team leave Mass General Hospital after their teammate, AJ Quetta, left in a Med Flight ambulance.
AJ QUETTA
Video: AJ Quetta thanked his teammates and the public for keeping him motivated February 20, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half Friday.
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum didn't seem bothered by Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley saying he's not an All-Star February 20, 2021 | 3:21 PM
Mike Lowell warms up before a Red Sox alumni baseball game.
MIKE LOWELL
Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Lowell shares that he's 22 years cancer free February 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Quarterback Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton posted a photo featuring an entire box of donuts from Dunkin' February 20, 2021 | 10:09 AM
Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating United States' Jennifer Brady during the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
TENNIS
4 for 4: Naomi Osaka wins Australian Open, stays perfect in Grand Slam finals February 20, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Kemba Walker's recent play has earned him praise from his coach and teammates.
kemba walker
Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum remark on Kemba Walker's progression over last few games February 20, 2021 | 9:16 AM
MARCH MADNESS
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men's, women's tourneys February 19, 2021 | 11:41 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
Four Red Sox players ranked in MLB Network's top 100 player list February 19, 2021 | 10:18 PM
The Celtics took on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker's 28-point night leads Celtics over the Hawks February 19, 2021 | 10:15 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Celtics
Kemba Walker scores 28 in return, Celtics down Hawks 121-109 February 19, 2021 | 10:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas after making a layup over Hassan Whiteside during fourth quarter action against the Miami Heat.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas returns to score 19 points, US beats Bahamas February 19, 2021 | 8:26 PM
Michael Reaves
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez says he's '100 percent' after missing 2020 season February 19, 2021 | 6:50 PM
Xander Bogaerts is one of the longest tenured Red Sox'.
CHAD FINN
8 observations on the 2021 Red Sox as spring training begins February 19, 2021 | 5:28 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures during the second half Saturday.
NFL
NFL Quarterbacks on the Move: a Guide February 19, 2021 | 4:30 PM