Patriots teammates, other athletes stick up for Cam Newton after viral video

After a video of Cam Newton getting heckled at a football camp went viral Sunday, several athletes across the sports world came to Newton’s defense.

Newton was told he’s a “free agent” multiple times by the heckler, who later said Newton was “ass” and that he’s “about to be poor.”

Some of Newton’s Patriots teammates were the first to respond to the incident. Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley quote tweeted a tweet from SportsCenter’s Twitter account that listed Newton’s accomplishments, writing “nuff said.”

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche quote tweeted the same tweet, praising Newton for his effect on the game.

“I feel like the younger generation doesn’t realize how much he changed the game-,” Uche wrote, “first high school game I played I had a pair of Cam Newton’s (cleats) on my feet !!!”

I feel like the younger generation doesn’t realize how much he changed the game- first high school game I played I had a pair of Cam Newton’s on my feet !!! https://t.co/hBMhNdkY27 — Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) February 21, 2021

Several NFL stars chimed in, too. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wrote on Twitter that some kids “don’t appreciate the fact that Professional players are taking the time out to come out an show love an they have the nerves to act like that..”

Some Kids in this generation don’t appreciate the fact that Professional players are taking the time out to come out an show love an they have the nerves to act like that.. https://t.co/BO2x40H9EA — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 21, 2021

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette asked young athletes who might be in a similar spot someday to not act like the kid in the video.

Any young athlete watching this video please don’t be this kid, Don’t miss your chance to learn something from someone who has been their at the highest level in this sport…. STAY HUMBLE https://t.co/BCmGPK8w1W — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 21, 2021

Saints star defensive lineman Cameron Jordan said the kid should’ve been kicked out of the camp, while Steelers tight end Eric Ebron shared his appreciation for Newton.

lil boy was talkin CRAZY… def should’ve got kicked out the camp … https://t.co/IXYC1a8itg — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 21, 2021

he ain’t triggered social media give kids to say whatever with no respect.. lol boy got in cam shirt 😂 that “i’m rich” having ppl on they feelings 😂 #MVPCam (Cam always been one my favorites) ✊🏾 https://t.co/Sf4FJpkj3q — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) February 21, 2021

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade praised Newton for how he handled the situation.

I love the way Cam handled this. https://t.co/s6Gdwv3sIn — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 22, 2021

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said the kid should’ve asked Newton for some tips instead of heckling him.

Probably should ask him how to be a MVP in the league you probably wanna play in first.. 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ Smh https://t.co/QHj0hYgw1X — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2021

Jseth Owens, the camper who heckled Newton, apologized for what he said Sunday evening. Newton reacted to the video in an Instagram post, too.