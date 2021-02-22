Patriots teammates, other athletes stick up for Cam Newton after viral video

The high schooler who heckled Newton has since apologized.

Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
Cam Newton received support from several athletes after getting heckled by a high schooler. –Joel Auerbach/AP Photo
February 22, 2021 | 12:36 PM

After a video of Cam Newton getting heckled at a football camp went viral Sunday, several athletes across the sports world came to Newton’s defense.

Newton was told he’s a “free agent” multiple times by the heckler, who later said Newton was “ass” and that he’s “about to be poor.”

Some of Newton’s Patriots teammates were the first to respond to the incident. Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley quote tweeted a tweet from SportsCenter’s Twitter account that listed Newton’s accomplishments, writing “nuff said.”

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche quote tweeted the same tweet, praising Newton for his effect on the game.

“I feel like the younger generation doesn’t realize how much he changed the game-,” Uche wrote, “first high school game I played I had a pair of Cam Newton’s (cleats) on my feet !!!”

Several NFL stars chimed in, too. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay wrote on Twitter that some kids “don’t appreciate the fact that Professional players are taking the time out to come out an show love an they have the nerves to act like that..”

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette asked young athletes who might be in a similar spot someday to not act like the kid in the video.

Saints star defensive lineman Cameron Jordan said the kid should’ve been kicked out of the camp, while Steelers tight end Eric Ebron shared his appreciation for Newton.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade praised Newton for how he handled the situation.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said the kid should’ve asked Newton for some tips instead of heckling him.

Jseth Owens, the camper who heckled Newton, apologized for what he said Sunday evening. Newton reacted to the video in an Instagram post, too.

