High school football camper who heckled Cam Newton in viral video apologizes

The high school football player who was heard heckling Cam Newton in a video that went viral Sunday apologized to the star quarterback.

Jseth Owens wrote an apology to Newton on Twitter early Monday morning, writing he “never meant to humiliate & let anyone down.”

“First & for most [sic] I want to express my deepest apologies to Cam Newton, my entire org, & my coaches for my actions at the 7v7 tournament this past weekend,” Owens wrote in his apology. “I did not intend for it to get as far as it did! First I would like to start off by saying my parents never taught me to [be] disrespectful. As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me & it was a huge miscommunication. It was in the midst of the moment & I realize now how a lot of you took it as disrespect.”

Advertisement

In the video, Owens repeatedly told Newton that he’s a “free agent” and called him “ass.” Owens also told Newton “You’re about to be poor.” Newton replied by saying, “I’m rich,” and asked Owens multiple times where his dad was, telling him, “I’m not talking to a little boy.”

Kid was really saying this at CAM NEWTON’S own camp 😳 (h/t thesportsuniverse/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/YjQjc53tNZ — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2021

As the video made the rounds on social media throughout the day, Newton shared a longer video of his interaction with Owens on Instagram.

“Ain’t no disrespect,” Newton said. “If you want some attention, I’m gonna give you some attention. The right way, bro.”

After a couple of minutes of the interaction, Newton and Owens parted ways peacefully.

In the same Instagram post, Newton shared his thoughts on what went down.

“What you didn’t see,” Newton wrote (some punctuation has been cleaned up for clarity). “I see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see took place over the weekend. To the natural eye, you see me asking the young man, ‘Where is your dad at?’ But to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with his father.”

Advertisement

Newton later added that, “I impact kids lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it.”