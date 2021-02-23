Morning sports update: Louis Riddick predicts Bill Belichick will be back in 2021 ‘with a vengeance’

"He's not going to take this past year sitting down and just go, 'You know what? I had my time.' The guy's coming back with a vengeance, and I can't wait to see it unfold."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' loss to the Bills in 2020. –Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
February 23, 2021 | 10:42 AM

The Celtics (15-15) face the Mavericks (14-15) tonight at 7:30 p.m. Boston will try to rebound from what one expert called “the worst loss of the year” to the Pelicans on Sunday, when the Celtics blew a 24-point third quarter lead.

The Bruins will be back on Thursday against the Islanders at 7 p.m.

Louis Riddick’s view of Bill Belichick in 2021: The Patriots fell to a disappointing 7-9 season in 2020. It was Bill Belichick’s first chance to prove his coaching ability in the post-Tom Brady era, but — for a variety of reasons — it did not go as planned.

Advertisement

Still, looking ahead to free agency, the draft, and (eventually) the 2021 season, one former Belichick player and football analyst thinks the longtime Patriots coach will remind everyone of his ability.

Speaking on Courtney Fallon’s podcast, “Bad Signal,” Louis Riddick listed all of Belichick’s motivating factors.

“Missing the playoffs, seeing Tom win a Super Bowl, having people doubt him now, not having a franchise quarterback not under contract, people saying now, ‘Well it was more Tom than it was you,’ and that whole damn debate,” Riddick explained, “I don’t care how many Super Bowls he has been to, or how many he has won, I promise you he is sitting somewhere right now going, ‘OK.’ But I would bet now he has — this year — I’ll bet he comes out firing this year in a way you haven’t seen in a long time.”

Riddick, who played in Cleveland during Belichick’s time in the ’90s, elaborated on his Belichick theory for 2021 during an interview on ESPN Tuesday morning.

“The reason why I made those comments was this: Having talked to him twice this past year for Monday Night Football on those productions calls, I can just tell you the frustration was palpable,” said Riddick.

Advertisement

“I mean it came through on those Zoom calls in a way that you could just feel just how just frustrated he was that, one, he knew that he was kind of undermanned as far as his football team and the weapons that he had,” added Riddick. “He couldn’t do the things that he was used to doing. He couldn’t get his team to play at a consistently high level like he was used to doing. And you could tell that it frustrated him.”

With the offseason moving into focus, the Patriots will have the ability to make necessary moves.

New England has a large amount of cap space, and will likely get several key players back who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

“You could just tell and you knew that come this offseason, given the fact that they have upwards of $70 million in cap space, he’s going to have some freedom to go out and get some of the parts that he needs,” Riddick explained. “Starting with quarterback, moving on to getting more explosive on the perimeter as far as their ability to strike down the football field, getting more pass-rushers, getting bigger up front where he has always invested on defense, getting more playmakers at linebacker.

“I’m just telling you, you know he’s motivated, he’s one of the best coaches of all time, if not the best coach of all time in my opinion, and he has now the means with which to address these situations for his football team,” said Riddick. “He’s not going to take this past year sitting down and just go, ‘You know what? I had my time.’ The guy’s coming back with a vengeance, and I can’t wait to see it unfold.”

Advertisement

Trivia: Louis Riddick played for Bill Belichick during Cleveland’s 11-5 season in 1994. Who was the Browns’ starting quarterback that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He last appeared in the NFL with the Panthers in 2007 at the age of 44.

More from Boston.com:

Chris Hogan on playing lacrosse, and how Rob Gronkowski might fair in the sport:

Bartolo Colon, still hitting for power:

On this day: In 1989, the Celtics traded Danny Ainge to the Kings. Boston also sent forward Brad Lohaus as part of the deal, getting forward Ed Pinckney and center Joe Kleine in return.

After eight years with the Celtics, Ainge (then 29) was sent packing. Already an astute reader of NBA rosters, he wasn’t surprised by the move. Boston had too many guards, and needed help elsewhere.

“I thought there was a good chance something was going to happen,” he told Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe following the announcement. “We all knew the team was lacking. They got the big guys they thought they needed. A backup center was the biggest weakness on the team.”

Ainge’s playing career was far from over. He would eventually be traded from the Kings to the Trail Blazers in 1990, and play in two more NBA Finals (first with Portland, and the second after signing in Phoenix with the Suns).

Danny Ainge traded 1989

Daily highlight: Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta scored his first Premier League goal in style in Monday’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

Trivia answer: Vinny Testaverde

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Gerald Herbert
Celtics
Yes, the Celtics are frustrating, but it's too soon to give up on them February 23, 2021 | 7:26 AM
New Red Sox OF Franchy Cordero is on the MLB's COVID-19 injury list.
RED SOX
Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero placed on COVID-19 related injury list February 22, 2021 | 9:26 PM
Aaron Nesmith is earning Brad Stevens' trust.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens might consider Aaron Nesmith for the Celtics' closing lineup February 22, 2021 | 8:27 PM
Varsity football players wear face masks during the first day of practice at Woburn High School, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Woburn, Mass. The high school football season, postponed due to COVID-19, has finally started in Massachusetts on Feb. 22, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced.
SCHOOL SPORTS
High school sports are back on the field in Massachusetts February 22, 2021 | 6:39 PM
Brad Stevens and the Celtics are 15-15.
CELTICS
Stephen A. Smith questions Brad Stevens over Celtics' recent struggles February 22, 2021 | 6:16 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
10 things we learned from Cam Newton's appearance on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast February 22, 2021 | 4:02 PM
Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
CAM NEWTON
How Patriots teammates, other famous athletes reacted to Cam Newton's viral video February 22, 2021 | 12:36 PM
Cam Newton walks onto the field before Sunday's game.
CAM NEWTON
High school football camper who heckled Cam Newton in viral video apologizes February 22, 2021 | 11:41 AM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
'This is the worst loss of the year': ESPN analyst critical of Celtics after blowing 24-point lead February 22, 2021 | 10:49 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says his COVID setback early in the season played havoc with his production all year February 22, 2021 | 10:28 AM
Christian Petersen
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' picturesque win over the Flyers February 22, 2021 | 7:33 AM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics lost to the Pelicans on Sunday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Celtics need to 'mature and grow up' after blowing 24-point lead February 22, 2021 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton responded to a fan who went viral heckling him.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton responds to viral video of young heckler February 21, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Sports
Pastrnak's 3 goals lead Bruins past Flyers 7-3 at Lake Tahoe February 21, 2021 | 10:44 PM
The Bruins and Flyers matched up at Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
BRUINS
Here's what the Bruins' Lake Tahoe game against the Flyers looked like from drone photos February 21, 2021 | 10:18 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from another 4th-quarter Celtics collapse February 21, 2021 | 6:54 PM
Cam Newton responded to a heckler at his own football camp.
CAM NEWTON
Watch: Cam Newton responds to young heckler at youth football camp February 21, 2021 | 5:50 PM
Marcus Smart was unhappy with the officiating on Wednesday.
MARCUS SMART
Marcus Smart reportedly unlikely to return prior to the All-Star break February 21, 2021 | 4:11 PM
The Celtics want to keep Robert Williams healthy.
CELTICS
Here's why Brad Stevens has kept Celtics big Robert Williams' minutes down early in season February 21, 2021 | 3:53 PM
Tom Brady
J.D. Martinez wears shirt of Tom Brady from the Super Bowl parade February 21, 2021 | 2:01 PM
Mac Jones could go from playing the National Championship Game for Alabama to starting at quarterback for the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis gives ringing endorsement of Mac Jones February 21, 2021 | 1:04 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
David Andrews would 'love to' stay with Patriots but is keeping options open February 21, 2021 | 10:31 AM
Kamil Krzaczynski
TV
Why wasn't a housebound nation tuning in to watch sports on TV last year? February 21, 2021 | 9:11 AM
The sights of Saturday's Avalanche-Golden Knights game at Lake Tahoe were picturesque, but delays stopped the game from being played during the day.
NHL
Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe February 21, 2021 | 7:58 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point in the men's singles final at the Australian Open.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
Novak Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Grand Slam title February 21, 2021 | 7:00 AM
Christian Petersen
NHL
Bruins-Flyers outdoor game moved to Sunday evening February 20, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Members of the Bishop Feehan hockey team leave Mass General Hospital after their teammate, AJ Quetta, left in a Med Flight ambulance.
AJ QUETTA
Video: AJ Quetta thanked his teammates and the public for keeping him motivated February 20, 2021 | 4:51 PM
Jayson Tatum dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half Friday.
JAYSON TATUM
Jayson Tatum didn't seem bothered by Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley saying he's not an All-Star February 20, 2021 | 3:21 PM
Mike Lowell warms up before a Red Sox alumni baseball game.
MIKE LOWELL
Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Lowell shares that he's 22 years cancer free February 20, 2021 | 11:26 AM
Quarterback Cam Newton calls a play against the Miami Dolphins.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton posted a photo featuring an entire box of donuts from Dunkin' February 20, 2021 | 10:09 AM