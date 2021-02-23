Willie McGinest detailed his dream scenario for the Patriots this offseason

When asked to share his dream trade and signing for the Patriots this offseason, Willie McGinest didn’t hesitate to shoot for the stars – literally.

“This is a deep, deep dream, so stay with me,” McGinest said.

The former Patriots great and current NFL Network analyst proposed that the Patriots trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

That combination, McGinest said, would vault the Patriots back into the playoffs and help them contend once again after a rare down year.

McGinest noted that Wilson can throw the ball, run it effectively, is smart, and is a great team player. He said he would help the organization flourish and bring out the best in those around him.

Advertisement

He then suggested that New England could sign Godwin – who recently won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady – to serve as Wilson’s No. 1 target.

“A guy who works hard, who would be a great mentor and leader for N’Keal Harry, go along great with Julian Edelman, and add some oomph to that offensive side,” McGinest said.

It’s time to play GM… 👀 Our guys share some dream scenarios for the AFC East 👇 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/vyFTXwHmPx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 23, 2021

Marc Ross, who was formerly vice president of player evaluation for the New York Giants, joined the crew to discuss whether each AFC East scenario they put forward was viable. He half-joked that McGinest was having some Nyquil-induced dreams that were making him loopy enough to put Wilson’s name out there.

Ross said the New York Jets have capital, whereas the Patriots would have to mortgage the next three or four drafts to even have a chance to get Wilson.

“That might be a little bit difficult, Willie,” Ross said. “Sorry about that.”

He did, however, think that the Patriots have a shot at landing the free agent Godwin, who finished with 84 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season and 16 catches for 232 yards and a score in the playoffs this year.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound Godwin, 24, is entering his fifth NFL season and is widely regarded as of the more explosive players in the league.