Marcus Mariota is the betting favorite to be the Patriots’ Week 1 starting quarterback

Mariota's been speculated to either get traded or released by the Raiders in recent weeks.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has appeared in just eight games since the start of the 2019 season.
Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has appeared in just eight games since the start of the 2019 season. –Associated Press
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 24, 2021 | 2:24 PM

A new name has recently emerged in the Patriots’ quarterback rumor wheel.

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has been speculated to be a potential solution for the Patriots’ quarterback questions in recent weeks. With the speculation rising, Mariota is now the betting favorite to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2021 season. SportsBetting.com lists Mariota with 5/2 odds (+250) to be the Patriots’ next starting quarterback.

It should be mentioned that Mariota is still under contract with the Raiders. After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Titans, Mariota signed a two-year, $17.6 million contract with the Raiders prior to the 2020 season.

Advertisement

However, rumors of the Raiders departing with Mariota have heated up in recent weeks after the team re-signed Nathan Peterman, who was behind Derek Carr and Mariota, respectively, on the Raiders’ depth chart. The Raiders currently have little to no cap space for the 2021 season and with Mariota holding a $10.75 million salary, moving on from him via trade or release would be an easy way to create cap space for the Raiders.

Mariota only made one appearance last season, which came when Carr went down with a groin injury in the first quarter of the Raiders’ Week 15 game against the Chargers. Mariota put up a solid showing, throwing for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, adding 88 yards on the ground and another touchdown in what ended up being a 30-27 overtime loss.

Right behind Mariota on the list of betting favorites is Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is listed at 7/2 odds. Brissett will be a free agent this offseason, making a reunion with the Patriots possible. After being the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2019, Brissett backed up Philip Rivers in 2020. Brissett played in 11 games last season, mostly being used as a player in short-down situations. Over his four years in Indianapolis, Brissett has an 11-19 record as a starter, throwing for 6,059 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Advertisement

Jarrett Stidham (4/1), Cam Newton (5/1), and a rookie quarterback (5/1) close out the top five. There hasn’t been much news on what Stidham’s future is with the Patriots, but he still has two years left on his rookie contract. Newton will be a free agent when the league year starts in March but recently stated his desire to return to New England.

As for a rookie quarterback, some draft experts have the Patriots selecting Mac Jones in their mock drafts, and former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis implored his former employer to take Jones in April’s draft.

SportsBetting.com’s odds of who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback come Week 1 of next season lists 26 quarterbacks in total, including longshots such as Ben Roethlisberger, Dak Prescott, and Matt Ryan.

You can see the whole list here:

Marcus Mariota 5/2
Jacoby Brissett 7/2
Jarrett Stidham 4/1
Cam Newton 5/1
Rookie Quarterback 5/1
Blaine Gabbert 7/1
Andy Dalton 8/1
Deshaun Watson 10/1
Brian Hoyer 12/1
Joe Flacco 15/1
Mike Glennon 15/1
Jimmy Garoppolo 15/1
Blake Bortles 20/1
Colt McCoy 20/1
Tyrod Taylor 20/1
Ryan Fitzpatrick 20/1
Sam Darnold 25/1
Geno Smith 25/1
Robert Griffin III 25/1
Matt Barkley 30/1
Mitchell Trubisky 40/1
Jake Dolegala 40/1
Dak Prescott 50/1
Jameis Winston 50/1
Ben Roethlisberger 60/1
Matt Ryan 70/1

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

