San Francisco 49ers GM believes Jimmy Garoppolo is ‘our guy’

Garoppolo's name has been thrown around as a potential fit for the Patriots.

Jimmy Garoppolo sounds like he's staying put.
Jimmy Garoppolo sounds like he's staying put. –AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
By
February 24, 2021 | 5:44 PM

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gave a strong endorsement of Jimmy Garoppolo on a recent podcast appearance that throws water on the idea of a New England reunion for the former Patriots quarterback.

Asked whether he has any doubts that Garoppolo will be the 49ers starter — assuming good health, which is something of an assumption for Garoppolo — when the season starts, Lynch answered emphatically.

“No,” Lynch said. “Not at all. I really believe that. …

“I’ve watched people go through this in their careers where they struggled early. It happened to me early, and then I went eight years without missing a practice. So I believe things can happen, and I believe they will for him. I really believe that Jimmy is our guy.”

The Patriots dealt Garoppolo to San Francisco in 2017, in part to show their commitment to Tom Brady. In exchange, the Patriots received a second-round pick.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to a Super Bowl LIV appearance, where they fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lynch added that the 49ers probably need to add a player as insurance if Garoppolo is injured during the season. He has suffered a shoulder injury, two high-ankle sprains, and a torn ACL in his career.

“When he’s healthy, he’s played at a high level,” Lynch said. “But we probably have to add someone. We probably need to improve ourselves, so if he’s not there, we’re all right and we can win games.

“We are seriously looking forward to kind of rebooting our team and making a run at this thing next year. And I believe we’ve got what it takes to compete for a championship.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL

