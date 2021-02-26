Patriots’ Bill Belichick shares advice — and his email — at the NFL’s women in football forum

Bill Belichick joined a group of NFL head coaches who spoke at Day 2 of the NFL virtual Women’s Careers in Football Forum Thursday.

According to NFL senior director Sam Rapoport, Belichick spoke on a variety of topics, including “how to start your plan” to become a head coach, as well as making sure coaches “spent time fully understanding the kicking game to master situational football.”

Day 2 of the @NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum kicks off with Coach Belichick & Coach Vrabel discussing ways for entry-level coaches to stand out.

Interestingly, Coach Belichick opens with a story about Title IX and is now explaining how to start your plan to become a HC. pic.twitter.com/kPWnJW1fjs — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) February 25, 2021

Belichick and Titans coach Mike Vrabel went so far as to give out email addresses in case any of the coaches in the forum had any follow-up questions.

Coach Vrabel breaks down how he approaches the 2:00 drill. Coach Belichick chimed in and recommended the coaches spend time fully understanding the kicking game to master situational football. #dreamzoomroom pic.twitter.com/07XWcThlje — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) February 25, 2021

Mind blown. Coach Belichick and Coach Vrabel share their email addresses with the young coaches, asked them to follow-up with them to further develop. This is what it’s all about. #forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/CjudGHhL5q — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) February 25, 2021

Belichick and Vrabel were among seven head coaches who spoke at the forum, a group that included Sean McDermott (Buffalo), Robert Saleh (New York Jets), Brian Flores (Miami), Ron Rivera (Washington) and Bruce Arians (Tampa Bay).