All eight Patriots who opted out of 2020 season returning in 2021

Barry Chin
Running back Brandon Bolden is one of the eight Patriots who opted out in 2020 that is returning in 2021. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
February 27, 2021 | 10:31 AM

The Patriots are receiving a further roster boost even before free agency begins as all eight of the club’s league-high eight opt outs are preparing to play in 2021, a league source confirmed Saturday.

In addition to the previously confirmed returns of veterans Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, and Marcus Cannon, the team will welcome back Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, Matt LaCosse, Marqise Lee, and Najee Toran.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Fantasy Football

