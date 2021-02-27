All eight Patriots who opted out of 2020 season returning in 2021

The Patriots are receiving a further roster boost even before free agency begins as all eight of the club’s league-high eight opt outs are preparing to play in 2021, a league source confirmed Saturday.

In addition to the previously confirmed returns of veterans Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, and Marcus Cannon, the team will welcome back Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, Matt LaCosse, Marqise Lee, and Najee Toran.