Bill Belichick has reportedly ‘done nothing but rave’ about Cam Newton this offseason

The Cam Newton returning to the Patriots train has gained steam in recent weeks, and it doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has “done nothing but rave about Newton” and his effort in 2020 this offseason, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported, citing multiple sources who have spoken to Belichick this offseason. In addition, those sources told Volin they would not be surprised if Newton returned to New England next season.

Volin’s report comes days after Newton stated that he would be open to returning to the Patriots in a podcast interview.

“Yes, hell yes,” Newton said when asked if he’d return to New England on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast. “I’m getting tired of changing, bro. I’m getting to a point in my career where I know way more than I knew, last year.”

Newton added “There’s always a chance for everything,” on his potential return to the Patriots.

Belichick’s reported praise of Newton is consistent with the way the two have talked about each other since the start of the 2020 season. The head coach defended Newton on multiple occasions and stuck with him as the starter despite his struggles at the end of the season. Prior to the season’s final game, Belichick also stated that he wished he and Newton “had more time together.”

On the other end, Newton praised Belichick’s football mind in press conferences throughout the season. He also called Belichick “the most misunderstood person in all of sports” during his recent podcast interview.

“He dope as s—. He dope as s—,” Newton said of Belichick, “Like, he is a cool dude. He understands the game. He’s a historian of the game. Just for you to sit and chat with him. It’s like, ‘Damn.’ He’s going back and he’s got film teaching the game.”

Volin did add in his report that Belichick is concerned with Newton’s arm strength. Newton’s had multiple surgeries on this shoulder since 2017, and by the end of this past season, his arm was unreliable. Newton threw for less than 100 yards in three of the season’s final six games and threw for just 119 yards in another game during that stretch.

In addition to a possible Newton return, Brian Hoyer could return to the Patriots, too, according to Volin. Hoyer returned to New England in 2020, starting in the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs due to Newton’s positive COVID-19 test. Hoyer was pulled in the third quarter of that game and fell below Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart, failing to play in a game for the rest of the season.

Volin added that “everyone expects the Patriots to draft a quarterback in the first few rounds.”