Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he’s obsessed with New Hampshire

"Ok this is real talk... New Hampshire has everything."

Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots. –Stew Milne/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM

Many New Englanders exclusively visit the Cape. Others frequent Vermont to see the foliage. Plenty more head up to Maine to enjoy the wilderness.

Everyone has an opinion about which part of the region is most worthy of a visit, and Chase Winovich has made his stance very obvious over the past few months.

“Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything,” the Patriots defensive end tweeted Tuesday. “One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!!”

Advertisement

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats cordially invited him to throw out the first pitch this summer in Manchester.

This isn’t the first time Winovich has raved about The Granite State, and it likely won’t be the last.

He called Portsmouth a “special” town because of the place, the people, and the energy and referenced its historical significance.

He also changed his Twitter bio’s location to Portsmouth in mid-February, tweeting: “I will find a place to rent. Speak it into existence.” Winovich, who grew up in Pennsylvania, asked if anyone would be willing to rent him a house “for a very pretty penny and a lifetime of gratitude.”

He also said that if he had infinite money he would buy a mansion in New Hampshire. Winovich is under contract through the 2022 season, and if his career trajectory continues in the direction it’s heading, it’s possible he’ll be able to live out that dream then.

The first batch of tweets came back in January – when he expressed his admiration and said he’s moving his offseason operations to Portsmouth – and his stance hasn’t changed since.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football New Hampshire

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals March 1, 2021 | 1:50 PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins during a spring training baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball's return is hopeful even for weary Red Sox fans March 1, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Jeter Downs follows through on his home run swing in Sunday's spring training game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora is high on Jeter Downs after strong spring training debut March 1, 2021 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still motivated by a harsh scouting report from 2000 March 1, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Bradley Beal steps out of bounds late vs. Celtics.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal: Final seconds in loss to Celtics 'some of the goofiest s--- I've ever seen' February 28, 2021 | 11:56 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the game winning basket during the Celtics 111-110 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on February 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum's late heroics raise Celtics over Wizards February 28, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown out vs. Washington Wizards with knee soreness February 28, 2021 | 6:35 PM
Cambrige resident Molly Seidel competing in the London Marathon last year.
OLYMPICS
Cambridge resident, Olympian Molly Seidel wins Atlanta Half Marathon February 28, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is one of the top receiving prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Taking a look at a pair of receiving prospects that experts have the Patriots selecting February 28, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Brandon Carlo reacts after Charlie Coyle, left, scores in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win vs. Rangers February 28, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Tuukka Rask looks behind him as he and the Bruins' defense allowed the Rangers to score just once on Sunday.
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy, Tuukka Rask lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Rangers February 28, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper sees 'a little bit of' Tom Brady in Mac Jones February 28, 2021 | 12:32 PM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick reportedly 'does nothing but rave' about Cam Newton this offseason February 28, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Joe Faraoni
CHAD FINN
How ESPN covered Tiger Woods's car accident February 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Boston College interim head coach Scott Spinelli reacts during the first half Saturday against Notre Dame.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Scott Spinelli's 1st coaching win February 27, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Josh Gordon played for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019.
JOSH GORDON
Josh Gordon is reportedly joining the Fan Controlled Football league February 27, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan Newton
BASEBALL
What a restructured Minor League system could mean for teams lost in the shuffle February 27, 2021 | 3:14 PM