Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he’s obsessed with New Hampshire

Many New Englanders exclusively visit the Cape. Others frequent Vermont to see the foliage. Plenty more head up to Maine to enjoy the wilderness.

Everyone has an opinion about which part of the region is most worthy of a visit, and Chase Winovich has made his stance very obvious over the past few months.

“Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything,” the Patriots defensive end tweeted Tuesday. “One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!!”

Ok this is real talk… New Hampshire has everything. One moment you’re on a mountain, 30 minutes later you can be surfing, and in the same day you can be walking on the beach with someone else’s pet goats. God Tier State!!! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 2, 2021

Advertisement

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats cordially invited him to throw out the first pitch this summer in Manchester.

Chase come throw out a first pitch this summer in Manchester — New Hampshire Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) March 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time Winovich has raved about The Granite State, and it likely won’t be the last.

New Hampshire we’ll see you this weekend!!! LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 19, 2021

He called Portsmouth a “special” town because of the place, the people, and the energy and referenced its historical significance.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire. This town is special. It’s not just the place, it’s the people, it’s energy. America (and the world at that) needs peace, but more importantly it needs people to communicate the ideas and tools necessaryhttps://t.co/McPrcGC2eY — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 18, 2021

He also changed his Twitter bio’s location to Portsmouth in mid-February, tweeting: “I will find a place to rent. Speak it into existence.” Winovich, who grew up in Pennsylvania, asked if anyone would be willing to rent him a house “for a very pretty penny and a lifetime of gratitude.”

I changed my Twitter bio’s location to Portsmouth. I will find a place to rent. Speak it into existence 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 16, 2021

Is there anybody that would be willing to rent me a house in the Portsmouth area (preferably near the beach) for a very pretty penny and a lifetime of gratitude? — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 16, 2021

He also said that if he had infinite money he would buy a mansion in New Hampshire. Winovich is under contract through the 2022 season, and if his career trajectory continues in the direction it’s heading, it’s possible he’ll be able to live out that dream then.

If I had infinite money I would buy every Target stock in the world. I would also buy a mansion in New Hampshire — Chase Winovich (@Wino) February 1, 2021

The first batch of tweets came back in January – when he expressed his admiration and said he’s moving his offseason operations to Portsmouth – and his stance hasn’t changed since.

New Hampshire is so cool 😎 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 13, 2021

Portsmouth is randomly the coolest city in the world — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 13, 2021

I’m moving my off-season operations to Portsmouth it’s so sick here — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 14, 2021

I love New Hampshire — Chase Winovich (@Wino) January 14, 2021