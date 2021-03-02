Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a ‘foregone conclusion’ according to most GMs

"A trade still seems like an eventuality."

Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM

Most general managers believe it’s a foregone conclusion that the Patriots will trade star cornerback Stephon Gilmore this offseason, according to CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora.

Gilmore – who was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 – had a turbulent 2020, as he tested positive for COVID-19, dealt with a leg injury, and ended up playing in just 11 games on the season.

With the Patriots struggling, and Gilmore’s production dwindling, his name started surfacing as a potential centerpiece in a trade. Nothing materialized last year, but La Canfora is confident it’s just a matter of time.

“I haven’t heard anything about a contract extension,” La Canfora wrote, “so a trade still seems like an eventuality.”

Advertisement

La Canfora said the 30-year-old Gilmore will “garner plenty of interest,” and he listed the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants as potential destinations. He projected a specific trade in which Gilmore joins the Browns in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 fourth-round pick.

Gilmore is entering the final year of his deal with the Patriots and is set to hit the team’s salary cap for $15 million in 2021. La Canfora indicated that the Patriots may not be in a position to give him what he desires.

He called Gilmore one of the best corners in the league – arguably the best – and said the Patriots should be able to get “a quality piece or two” in return. It’s possible a trade could happen soon, and also realistic something could materialize around the NFL Draft in late April-early May.

“If they’re not interested in offering him another multi-year deal to his liking — trying to get assets in return for losing him makes sense,” La Canfora said.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Stephon Gilmore NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals March 1, 2021 | 1:50 PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins during a spring training baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball's return is hopeful even for weary Red Sox fans March 1, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Jeter Downs follows through on his home run swing in Sunday's spring training game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora is high on Jeter Downs after strong spring training debut March 1, 2021 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still motivated by a harsh scouting report from 2000 March 1, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Bradley Beal steps out of bounds late vs. Celtics.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal: Final seconds in loss to Celtics 'some of the goofiest s--- I've ever seen' February 28, 2021 | 11:56 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the game winning basket during the Celtics 111-110 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on February 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum's late heroics raise Celtics over Wizards February 28, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown out vs. Washington Wizards with knee soreness February 28, 2021 | 6:35 PM
Cambrige resident Molly Seidel competing in the London Marathon last year.
OLYMPICS
Cambridge resident, Olympian Molly Seidel wins Atlanta Half Marathon February 28, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is one of the top receiving prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Taking a look at a pair of receiving prospects that experts have the Patriots selecting February 28, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Brandon Carlo reacts after Charlie Coyle, left, scores in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win vs. Rangers February 28, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Tuukka Rask looks behind him as he and the Bruins' defense allowed the Rangers to score just once on Sunday.
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy, Tuukka Rask lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Rangers February 28, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper sees 'a little bit of' Tom Brady in Mac Jones February 28, 2021 | 12:32 PM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick reportedly 'does nothing but rave' about Cam Newton this offseason February 28, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Joe Faraoni
CHAD FINN
How ESPN covered Tiger Woods's car accident February 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Boston College interim head coach Scott Spinelli reacts during the first half Saturday against Notre Dame.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Scott Spinelli's 1st coaching win February 27, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Josh Gordon played for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019.
JOSH GORDON
Josh Gordon is reportedly joining the Fan Controlled Football league February 27, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan Newton
BASEBALL
What a restructured Minor League system could mean for teams lost in the shuffle February 27, 2021 | 3:14 PM
A screenshot showing Gronk the rhinoceros at ZooTampa.
Rob Gronkowski
'He is so handsome!' Gronk, the person, tweets of Gronk the rhino February 27, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Jarred Tinordi skates with the puck.
BRUINS
Bruins claim veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Nashville February 27, 2021 | 1:38 PM
In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the second half of the team's game against the New York Knicks in New York. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will support the G League guard Lin and is hopeful of an investigation into what discriminatory act caused Lin to speak out about racism facing Asian-Americans.
JEREMY LIN
Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' during a game February 27, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Barry Chin
PATRIOTS
All eight Patriots who opted out of 2020 season returning in 2021 February 27, 2021 | 10:31 AM
Kemba Walker was on the attack in the Celtics' win over the Pacers.
KEMBA WALKER
Brad Stevens praises Kemba Walker for 32-point performance in win over Pacers February 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM