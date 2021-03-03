N’Keal Harry ‘would absolutely love’ Cam Newton to return to the Patriots

"He really helped me in all aspects of life last year."

Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
N'Keal Harry wouldn't mind catching passes from Cam Newton again. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
Weekend Sports Producer
March 3, 2021

N’Keal Harry didn’t have the greatest season with Cam Newton in 2020, but that isn’t stopping him from saying he’d like Newton to return.

The Patriots’ former first-round pick told Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe that he “would absolutely love to have Cam back.”

“He helped me so much throughout the season, not only on the field with football stuff but with off-the-field stuff, just more about being a professional, about life,” Harry told Yang. “He really helped me in all aspects of life last year, so I really do appreciate him for that.”

Harry also said Newton was a “very fun person to play with.”

“It was just a great overall vibe every day,” Harry said. “Every day, Cam brought energy and just a certain vibe to the locker room and to the field.”

Harry isn’t the first Patriots player to state his desire for Newton to comeback. In February, Devin McCourty said “I wouldn’t mind seeing my guy Cam Newton come back.” Newton’s even open to a return to New England, saying “hell yes” when asked if he would re-sign with the Patriots in an interview on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast.

Newton defended Harry multiple times throughout the 2020 season. There was one awkward moment that pitted the two against each other when Harry’s trainer blamed Newton for the receiver’s struggles in 2020. However, Harry said he spoke to Newton to clear the air.

“Yeah, I just let (Newton) know, I just made sure he knew that whatever was said — I don’t know what was said — but nothing came from me,” Harry told reporters in December.

In his “I AM ATHLETE” podcast appearance, Newton said that he believed Harry was “battered” mentally last season. However, Newton implied that he’s comfortable with the receivers he played with last season now.

“They know me,” Newton said. “Doughboy (N’Keal Harry) knows me. Jakobi [Meyers] knows me. Bud (Damiere Byrd) knows me. The young tight ends know me. The younger guys that are going to come in know me. Like, we’re still trying to flush out the 20 years of how it used to be. And I’m going in and I’m saying, ‘That’s not me.’”

Harry also told the Globe that he’s working with a robotic machine called the “Seeker” this offseason. Harry said he’s working on every route with the machine, calling it a “game-changer.”

In 2020, Harry caught 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

