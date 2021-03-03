In 1983, Terry Bradshaw really did go by the alias ‘Tom Brady’ — though it was news to him

Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, to Brady's record five. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 51. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw. –Darron Cummings / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM

Related Links

When Terry Bradshaw checked into a Louisiana hospital 38 years ago Wednesday to get his right elbow repaired, he must have known his place in NFL history was already secure.

He’d won four Super Bowls as the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. No other quarterback to that point had won more than two.

What he could not have known is that the namesake of the alias assigned to him that day would someday surpass him.

Bradshaw’s alias in checking into a Louisiana hospital on March 3, 1983? Thomas Brady.

Rings a bell, right?

This revelation, which came via a photo of the original 1983 United Press International story on Bradshaw’s surgery, was tweeted out by the account @QuirkyResearch Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The authenticity of the story is confirmed by a search of the newspapers.com archive, which shows the story running on Page 18 of the Latrobe (Pa.) Bulletin on March 23, 1983. (Apparently news of Bradshaw’s surgery took a few weeks to get out. Different world then.)

On the version shared by the @QuirkyResearch account, beneath the headline “Steelers’ ‘Tom Brady’ undergoes arm surgery,” the story reads:

“SHREVEPORT, La. — Hiding behind an alias, Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Terry Bradshaw entered a north Louisiana hospital and underwent minor surgery for muscle tears in the elbow of his throwing arm.

“The four-time winning Super Bowl quarterback was admitted to Doctor’s Hospital on March 3 under the name Thomas Brady. Bradshaw, who owns a farm south of Shreveport, was operated on the same day and left the hospital March 5, said hospital administrator Charlie Boyd.

“ ‘Many times, we have to admit people under an assumed name or under no name to keep the press and the fans away,’ Boyd said.”

This is where it gets tricky.

A Fox Sports spokesperson who was asked to confirm the story said Bradshaw, a longtime NFL studio analyst at the network, texted that it wasn’t true.

Perhaps there are some semantics at play, or perhaps Bradshaw just doesn’t remember. But it did happen. Newspaper articles from March 1983 feature quotes from Bradshaw talking about the alias.

Advertisement

The catch is that it was not a name he chose, but one that was given to him by the hospital without his knowledge. Not everyone would recall a 38-year-old alias that they didn’t even choose.

A story unearthed by Associated Press sportswriter Tim Reynolds, which ran in the March 24, 1983, Tampa Tribune, shed more light.

That story reads, in part:

“Bradshaw hadn’t been heard of much since the Steelers were eliminated from last season’s National Football League playoffs. Until Tuesday. That’s when a story broke out of Shreveport, La., saying he’d undergone surgery to repair muscle tears in his throwing arm.

“Actually, the patient was registered as Thomas Brady.

“ ‘I didn’t know anything about it,’ said Bradshaw of the alias. ‘I walked into the hospital exhausted. The doctors wouldn’t let me eat or drink for 24 hours. They took me to the emergency room, pulled down my pants and gave me a pre-op shot and — boom! — that was it.

“ ‘When I woke up after the operation, a doctor came into the room and told me they had used an alias so I’d be able to rest without being bothered. He said, “Your name’s Thomas Brady.” That’s how it happened.’ ”

The confluence of serendipity and foreshadowing in Bradshaw being given an alias that matches the name of the quarterback who would go on to win seven Super Bowls (and counting) is remarkable.

But it does make some sense. “T. Brady” is not that far off from “T. Bradshaw,” right?

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Media Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry 'would absolutely love' Cam Newton to return to the Patriots March 3, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA's 3-point contest March 3, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly aren't 'enamored' with current free agent quarterbacks March 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
JON LESTER
Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed March 3, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Here's Tom Brady's humorous commentary about throwing the Lombardi Trophy during boat parade March 3, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East March 2, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals March 1, 2021 | 1:50 PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins during a spring training baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball's return is hopeful even for weary Red Sox fans March 1, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Jeter Downs follows through on his home run swing in Sunday's spring training game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora is high on Jeter Downs after strong spring training debut March 1, 2021 | 12:05 PM