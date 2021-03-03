Tight end Kyle Rudolph reportedly interested in joining New England Patriots

The Vikings released Rudolph on Tuesday.

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph wants to join the Patriots, per a report.
Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph wants to join the Patriots, per a report. –AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 3, 2021 | 6:58 PM

Related Links

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is interested in joining the New England Patriots, according to a report by NESN’s Doug Kyed.

Rudolph played in 12 games last year, catching 28 passes for 334 yards. The 31-year-old has never been a free agent before but has made two Pro Bowls. Per Kyed, the Patriots have had “major” interest in Rudolph in the past and tried to trade for him as recently as two years ago.

Rudolph wrote a goodbye to Minnesota in the Players’ Tribune following the Vikings’ decision.

“I got so lucky, because — I didn’t just get drafted by some team who ‘had a need at tight end,'” he wrote. “I didn’t just get drafted as, like, the nameless, faceless ‘#1 tight end on the board.’ I got drafted by a team that was all set in terms of need … but then drafted me anyway. …

Advertisement

“My career is my career, and I’m really excited about whatever is around the corner. I think I have a lot of good football still to play — and the fire inside of me to win a Super Bowl is burning as strong as ever. That’s the one big goal I have left.”

Vikings GM Rick Spielman released a statement praising Rudolph, calling him “one of the premier tight ends in the NFL and most influential and positive leaders I’ve ever been around.”

“Kyle and [his wife] Jordan have made such an immeasurable impact on our team and community that may never be matched,” Spielman said. “The energy they have invested in the community, most notably through the End Zone at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, is truly remarkable. I admire Kyle and we will miss him and his family. We sincerely wish them the best.”

The Patriots selected two tight ends in the third round of the 2020 draft — Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene — but could bring Rudolph in to bridge the gap until one or both of Asiasi and Keene are ready to contribute on a regular basis.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown placed fourth at their respective positions in the first round of All-Star voting.
Celtics
Brad Stevens: No 'big concerns' with Brown, Tatum playing in All-Star Game March 3, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Kellen Winslow II
Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow II sentenced for multiple rapes March 3, 2021 | 4:46 PM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
Breaking down PFF’s five most valuable Patriots free agents March 3, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, to Brady's record five. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Terry Bradshaw really did go by the alias ‘Tom Brady’ — though it was news to him March 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry 'would absolutely love' Cam Newton to return to the Patriots March 3, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA's 3-point contest March 3, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly aren't 'enamored' with current free agent quarterbacks March 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
JON LESTER
Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed March 3, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Here's Tom Brady's humorous commentary about throwing the Lombardi Trophy during boat parade March 3, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East March 2, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM