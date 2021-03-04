Former Patriots scout Jim Nagy likens Mac Jones to Tom Brady, praises fit for New England

Mac Jones NFL Draft
Mac Jones of Alabama walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game. –Matthew Hinton/AP
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
March 4, 2021 | 12:24 PM

Related Links

With the hype train picking up around the 2021 NFL Draft’s quarterback class, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones could very well be off the board by the time the New England Patriots can bring him to Foxborough with the 15th-overall pick.

But a slew of NFL Draft experts, like ESPN’s Mel Kiper, have raved about Jones’s potential fit with the Patriots, even likening the Crimson Tide quarterback to a young Tom Brady.

Current Senior Bowl Executive Director and former Patriots scout Jim Nagy is jumping on that bandwagon.

In an interview with WEEI on Wednesday, Nagy talked about what he saw from Jones in practice during Senior Bowl Week and how he projects to the NFL as a passer.

Advertisement

“The more I watch Mac the more I like him,” said Nagy. “He’s really been a one-year starter and when you watch the SEC tape from this fall, did a ton of good things. He’s a guy that really knows how to play the position. And then you go to the College Football Playoff and he took it up another notch. His best football is still ahead of him. Everyone acts like he’s this polished, finished product and he’s really not.”

Jones led a dominant 13-0 Alabama squad to a national championship this season, completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2020. 

Though some scouts have expressed concerns about Jones’s relative lack of mobility, Nagy says Jones’s strengths should allow him to flourish in the NFL without elite athleticism.

“The game happens really slowly for him,” explained Nagy. “He goes through progressions as confidently as I have ever seen a guy, all the way down to his check downs. When he’s in a muddy pocket and things are collapsing around him…his ability to know where his backs are and get the ball out and avoid negative plays [is great].”

Advertisement

Jones’s ability to process plays and make correct decisions, Nagy points out, has helped a number of elite quarterbacks with more pedestrian mobility, such as Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and, yes, Brady himself, excel at the professional level.

Nagy also believes bringing in Jones would allow Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to return to the familiar play-calling style employed for Brady after a year of run-heavy offense with Cam Newton under center.

“They saw the play style [Brady] played with, and that is very similar to how Mac plays,” Nagy said. “He’s got a very similar ability to feel pressure, eyes in the back of his head quality, to sidestep guys and retreat and buy himself enough space to make throws — that is Mac’s game.”

The Patriots have reportedly been heavily scouting the 2021 draft class’s top quarterbacks, including meeting with Jones at the Senior Bowl. Whether the Alabama prospect falls to the Patriots at No. 15 overall or is taken earlier, by the Patriots via trade or by a team ahead of them, remains to be seen.

But Nagy believes he’s seen enough to know what Jones brings to the table: “Everything you’re hearing about Mac from his study habits, from his mental acumen to his study habits, he’s smart off the charts.

“I’m not comparing Mac to Tom in thinking Mac’s going to win seven Super Bowls. But you can win in the league with Mac’s skillset.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tom Brady Patriots
Tom Brady
'Holy Grail' of Tom Brady rookie cards sparks bidding war at spring auction March 4, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics NBA Trades
Celtics
'That's ridiculous': Danny Ainge hits back at critics of Celtics' trade practices March 4, 2021 | 1:58 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
'Bill Belichick is ready to spend': NFL expert believes the Patriots are poised for big offseason March 4, 2021 | 9:32 AM
Matthew J. Lee
Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr. to sign with Milwaukee Brewers on two-year deal March 4, 2021 | 7:02 AM
The Celtics could boost their playoffs hopes with a trade at the deadline. Will they find the right target?
CELTICS
Here are 5 players the Celtics could target at the trade deadline March 4, 2021 | 12:28 AM
Zdeno Chara battled with Patrice Bergeron in the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from Bruins' shootout loss to Capitals, Chara's Boston return March 3, 2021 | 11:50 PM
Washington's Zdeno Chara during pre-game warmups.
Bruins
Caps edge Bruins 2-1 in shootout as Chara returns to Boston March 3, 2021 | 11:10 PM
Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
Aaron Boone
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets pacemaker, takes leave March 3, 2021 | 10:05 PM
Robert Williams' passing has a lot of potential.
CELTICS
Robert Williams' passing ability provides opportunities for the Celtics on offense March 3, 2021 | 9:04 PM
Charlie Coyle.
Bruins
Bruin's Charlie Coyle enters NHL COVID protocol March 3, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph wants to join the Patriots, per a report.
PATRIOTS
Tight end Kyle Rudolph reportedly interested in joining Patriots March 3, 2021 | 6:58 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown placed fourth at their respective positions in the first round of All-Star voting.
Celtics
Brad Stevens: No 'big concerns' with Brown, Tatum playing in All-Star Game March 3, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Kellen Winslow II
Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow II sentenced for multiple rapes March 3, 2021 | 4:46 PM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
Breaking down PFF’s five most valuable Patriots free agents March 3, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, to Brady's record five. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Terry Bradshaw really did go by the alias ‘Tom Brady’ — though it was news to him March 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry 'would absolutely love' Cam Newton to return to the Patriots March 3, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA's 3-point contest March 3, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly aren't 'enamored' with current free agent quarterbacks March 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
JON LESTER
Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed March 3, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Here's Tom Brady's humorous commentary about throwing the Lombardi Trophy during boat parade March 3, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East March 2, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM