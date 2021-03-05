Morning sports update: Latest NFL mock drafts project Patriots adding impact player, but not a quarterback

"I love his game," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote of the possible Patriots pick.

Micah Parsons Patriots Mock Draft
Micah Parsons playing for Penn State in 2019. –AP Photo/Barry Reeger
March 5, 2021 | 10:10 AM

The Celtics head into the NBA All-Star break on a four-game winning streak thanks to a 132-125 victory over the Raptors on Thursday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, 12 rebound, and five assists.

The Bruins face the Capitals today at 7 p.m., looking to avenge Wednesday’s shootout loss to Washington.

NFL mock drafts like Micah Parsons to the Patriots: The current projections for the 2021 NFL draft coalesce around the idea of a plethora of quarterbacks being selected in the first 10 picks.

The Patriots, who hold the 15th pick in the first round, might miss out on a top quarterback unless Bill Belichick opts to trade up.

But in the latest round of NFL mock drafts, experts have a top talent falling to New England.

Linebacker Micah Parsons (who played for Penn State in college) has been consistently listed as a top-10 talent in this year’s draft class. Yet because of the demand for quarterbacks, Parsons has frequently dropped lower in the draft.

“Micah Parsons sliding to the middle of the first round is neither a statement of his talent nor a contrived plan to benefit New England,” wrote CBS’ Josh Edwards in a recent mock draft. “He naturally fell and the Patriots get a blue chip player.”

Parsons opted out of the 2020 season, but was an All-American in 2019.

As ESPN’s Todd McShay noted in his most recent projection (released on Thursday), Parsons “can make plays in coverage, shoot gaps as a run-stopper, chase down ball carriers and even get home on the QB as a pass-rusher. I love his game.”

Trivia: Of the top 25 NBA players in career free throw percentage, six played for the Celtics (for varying periods of time). Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two of them were traded as part of a deal for each other, one was drafted by Rick Pitino, one arrived in Boston from Seattle, one coached the Lakers to a championship, and one lost to Michigan State in the NCAA national championship game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reaction to the All-Star starting five:

Major League Baseball’s announcement about Lou Gehrig Day:

Jaylen Brown on the praise from LeBron James and facing Jayson Tatum in the All-Star Game:

On this day: In 1966, Marvin Miller was selected to lead the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 48-year-old joined the players after serving as the assistant to the president of the United Steelworkers of America. His appointment was subject to a player vote, which he would win a month later, 489-136.

Miller’s impact on baseball — and professional sports in America — would be foundational. He orchestrated the first collective bargaining agreement between the players and owners in 1968, eventually achieving arbitration as a means of resolving disputes. The impact would be monumental.

Along with efforts such as those made by outfielder Curt Flood, Miller helped to end baseball’s longstanding “reserve clause” at the Major League level, securing a path to free agency for players and a greater share in revenue.

For the Red Sox specifically, Miller’s resolve in holding ownership accountable to the specific terms of negotiated contracts would have major implications.

Daily highlight: The (seemingly) effortless scoring ability of Jayson Tatum.

Trivia answer: Chauncey Billups (.8940), Ray Allen (.8939), Larry Bird (.8857), Bill Sharman (.8831), Kyrie Irving (.8774), and Isaiah Thomas (.8723).

